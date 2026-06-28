Sugar prices increase across Tanzania due to supply shortages

Dar es Salaam/Upcountry. Sugar prices have risen sharply across Tanzania, driven by shortages among major distributors and a temporary slowdown in industrial production, sparking concern among consumers who say the increases are deepening the cost-of-living crisis and disrupting everyday household spending.

Across the country, the retail price of sugar has climbed from between Sh2,800 and Sh3,000 per kilogram to as high as Sh5,000 in some regions.

The surge has emerged just days before the implementation of the 2026/27 national budget on July 1, 2026, which will see an additional Sh10 levy per kilogram on imported sugar.

Consumers are now calling on the Government to intervene by stabilising prices and ensuring consistent availability of the commodity, warning that continued increases will further strain household budgets already under pressure from rising costs of essential goods.

A nationwide survey conducted on Friday, June 26, 2026 across Simiyu, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro, Pwani, Dar es Salaam, Manyara, Mwanza, Morogoro and Zanzibar confirmed widespread price hikes, with traders citing limited supply from wholesalers and intermittent industrial output as key drivers.

Simiyu

In Simiyu Region, sugar prices have risen from Sh3,000 to Sh3,500 per kilogram in Maswa, Meatu and Itilima districts. Traders attribute the increase to reduced supplies from major distributors, while some retailers are stockpiling goods amid fears of further price escalation, intensifying pressure on local markets.

Mbeya

Mbeya Region has recorded some of the steepest increases, with prices reaching between Sh4,000 and Sh5,000 per kilogram in certain areas. Traders say supply disruptions from local and imported sources have significantly affected availability, though demand remains strong, particularly during the cold season when consumption of hot beverages increases.

Mwanza

In Mwanza City, prices have risen from Sh3,000 to about Sh3,500 per kilogram depending on location, with traders at Buhongwa Market linking the increase to higher transport costs following fuel price hikes.

Manyara

In Mirerani, Manyara Region, traders report reduced availability, with some suggesting that maintenance-related shutdowns at sugar factories have contributed to the shortage, forcing wholesalers to sell at higher prices.

Kilimanjaro

In Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, sugar prices have increased from Sh2,800 to between Sh3,200 and Sh3,500 per kilogram, with traders noting irregular supply patterns compared with previous months.

Pwani

Pwani Region has also experienced increases from Sh3,000 to around Sh3,500 per kilogram, with wholesalers adjusting prices in response to limited supply during the transition period before factories fully resume production.

Dar es Salaam

In Dar es Salaam, prices have risen from Sh2,500 to between Sh3,000 and Sh3,600 per kilogram. In Tabata, the price has climbed to Sh3,500, while Manzese stands at around Sh3,600 and Mbezi Louis at approximately Sh3,500, depending on the outlet.

Morogoro

In Morogoro Region, prices have increased from between Sh2,700 and Sh2,800 to about Sh3,200 per kilogram, while a 50kg bag has risen from Sh137,000 to Sh140,000, according to traders in Tushikamane Lukobe.

Zanzibar

In Zanzibar, prices vary by location, with some areas selling sugar at Sh3,000 per kilogram compared to Sh2,800 previously. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar had earlier set a controlled price of Sh2,500 per kilogram in March 2025 to protect consumers.

Industry and regulatory response

According to the legal representative of TPC Limited, David Shillatu, seasonal shortages often occur around June when factories undergo routine maintenance. He noted that some traders exploit the situation to inflate prices, while confirming that production is set to resume after scheduled maintenance.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Tanzania Sugar Board, Prof. Kenneth Bengesi, said delays in factory output had caused temporary supply disruptions but insisted the situation is stabilising. He confirmed that 34,000 tonnes of sugar are expected to arrive at the port, while local production is resuming, which should ease market pressure.

Consumers feel the pressure

Consumers across the country say the price increases are worsening living conditions. Some households are now purchasing sugar in small daily quantities due to affordability constraints, while food vendors have already begun adjusting prices of tea and snacks to reflect rising input costs.

Street food vendors in Morogoro and Pwani have raised prices of tea and mandazi, citing increased production costs linked to sugar inflation.