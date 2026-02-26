Tanzania farmers earn Sh2.4 trillion as warehouse receipt system expands nationwide

Simiyu. The government has directed the Warehouse Receipts Regulatory Board (WRRB) and the Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA) to roll out a comprehensive farmer empowerment strategy spanning production, aggregation, and marketing, in a bold move to boost productivity and secure better crop prices.

The directive was issued on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, by the Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, during the official closing of the 2025/2026 Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) trading season and the launch of the 2026/2027 season in Simiyu Region.

Speaking at the event, the minister emphasised that strengthening the entire agricultural value chain is key to delivering tangible benefits to farmers and to the national economy.

She called on farmers and traders to uphold integrity and fully support the WRS by improving access to inputs, quality seeds, technology, and reliable markets.

The minister said the move will raise crop value, protect farmers’ interests, create employment, and accelerate economic growth.

“The WRRB should intensify public awareness campaigns targeting farmers, traders, warehouse operators and other stakeholders to expand participation in the system,” directed Ms Kapinga.

She also urged owners of substandard warehouses to upgrade their facilities to meet required standards, ensuring improved service delivery and operational efficiency.

Simiyu Regional Commissioner, Mr Anamringi Macha, said the annual closing and opening of the trading season has become a major catalyst for economic awareness in the region.

“Residents have increasingly understood the benefits of using the Warehouse Receipt System following the decision to bring this event in the region,” he said.

WRRB Managing Director, Mr Asangye Bangu said the 2025/2026 season recorded sales of more than 1.1 million tonnes of produce, a 43 percent increase compared with the previous season.

He said farmers earned a total of Sh2.4 trillion, with cashew nuts, pigeon peas, and sesame leading in sales.

“The system has expanded significantly, growing from 65 to 114 districts. The number of depositors has surged from 224 to 788, boosting local government levy collections to Sh65 billion,” he said.

“The expansion has also generated more than 11,430 formal and informal jobs, while licensed warehouses have increased to 286,” added Mr Bangu.

He said that, looking ahead to the 2026/2027 season, the organisation plans to incorporate livestock, hides and skins, and seaweed into the Warehouse Receipt System.

“The Board is also encouraging private sector investment in modern mobile warehouses to further strengthen the system’s reach and efficiency,” he said.

Beneficiaries of the system in Simiyu Region, Mr Daud Mpina and Ms Mariam Litwina, praised the transparency of auction-based sales, noting that they are now able to secure competitive prices and receive timely payments.