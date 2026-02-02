Tanzania lauds GGML’s 25-year role in mining sector

Dar es Salaam. The government has commended Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) for its contribution to Tanzania’s mining sector, citing the company’s commitment to responsible mining, sustainability, tax compliance, employment creation and community development over its 25 years of operations.

Speaking at the company's 25th anniversary gala in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, Deputy Minister of Minerals Steven Kiruswa said the company’s track record demonstrated how mining could support national development priorities when conducted responsibly.

“GGML has shown that mining can be a powerful driver of economic growth when it is conducted responsibly and in partnership with government and communities,” Dr Kiruswa said.

He added that the company’s contribution through taxes, job creation and corporate social responsibility initiatives had strengthened both the mining sector and the wider economy.

Dr Kiruswa noted that GGML’s experience offered valuable lessons for the future growth of the sector, particularly as the government continues to implement reforms in the mining industry.

“As the government continues to implement reforms in the mining industry, partnerships such as those demonstrated by GGML are essential in ensuring sustainable and inclusive development,” he said, adding that the company had played an important role in aligning the sector with national development priorities.

The high-level gala brought together senior government officials, chief executive officers, members of the diplomatic corps and key private sector stakeholders.

The anniversary was held under the theme Stori za Dhahabu, a storytelling initiative designed to capture the experiences of individuals whose lives and livelihoods have been shaped by GGML since it began operations in 2000. The platform features accounts from long-serving employees, contractors and beneficiaries of community projects supported by the company.

As part of the celebrations, GGML premiered the Stori za Dhahabu documentary film, which chronicles the mine’s 25-year journey and highlights the human stories behind its operations. Guests also received an augmented reality-enabled legacy book that blends written narratives with digital content.