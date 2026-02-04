Tanzania orders Burundian investor to fast-track Kasulu cement project

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The government has ordered Burundian investor TACECO Ltd to immediately commence implementation of the long-delayed Kasulu Cement Factory project, amid rising concern in Parliament over inactivity three years after land was allocated for the investment.

The directive was issued on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, by the Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Denis Londo, while responding to a question from Kasulu-Rural MP, Mr Edibily Kinyoma, who sought clarification on when construction of the cement plant in Kagera Nkanda Ward, Kasulu District, would begin.

Mr Londo confirmed that the government had allocated land to TACECO Ltd for the establishment of the cement manufacturing plant, but conceded that progress had been unacceptably slow.

“The investor is still conducting a feasibility study on the availability of raw materials such as clinker, gypsum, and pozzolana. However, the government is not satisfied with the pace of implementation and has directed the investor to start the project as soon as possible,” Mr Londo told Parliament.

In a supplementary question, Mr Kinyoma criticised the prolonged feasibility study, questioning why it had taken more than three years without tangible results.

He said residents of Kasulu were losing confidence in the project, which was expected to create jobs and stimulate local economic growth.

The MP further alleged that instead of preparing for construction, the investor had converted part of the project site into farmland, planting maize and beans.

Responding, Mr Londo said the government was not aware of any farming activities on the allocated land, but promised to conduct follow-up investigations.

“If it is confirmed that the land is being used for purposes other than the approved industrial project, appropriate measures will be taken,” said Mr Londo.

Meanwhile, Bunda Urban MP, Ester Bulaya, questioned the government over delays in utilising 3,173 hectares of land earmarked for an economic zone in her constituency.