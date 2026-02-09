Tanzania’s industrial push gains pace with $8.8 million portwest apparel plant launch

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s industrialisation drive has gained fresh momentum following the launch of an $8.8 million apparel manufacturing plant by global safety wear manufacturer Portwest.

The facility, which began operations this week in Dar es Salaam, strengthens the country’s ambition to position itself as a regional hub for industrial textiles and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The plant specialises in occupational safety garments designed for high-risk sectors such as construction, oil and gas, manufacturing and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Officials say the investment underscores growing international confidence in Tanzania’s manufacturing environment as the government pursues its industrial transformation agenda.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Denis Londo, said the government would continue to implement investor-friendly policies to accelerate industrial growth.

“Investments such as this apparel manufacturing facility demonstrate growing confidence in Tanzania’s industrial climate and our commitment to building a strong manufacturing base that creates jobs and adds value locally,” he said.

Founded in Ireland in 1904, Portwest manufactures and distributes workwear, safety wear and PPE in more than 150 countries and employs over 5,500 people worldwide.

The establishment of the Tanzanian plant expands the company’s footprint in East Africa and integrates the country into its global supply chain network. Portwest’s human resources manager, Ms Anna Lucas, said the company had committed more than $8.8 million to the project, signalling a long-term strategic investment.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to Tanzania. Beyond production, we are creating sustainable employment opportunities for Tanzanian youth and contributing to skills development within the local workforce,” she said.

The factory currently employs more than 200 Tanzanians, with capacity to expand to 1,000 direct jobs as production scales up. The expansion is expected to generate spillover benefits across the local economy, including supply chain linkages, logistics and support services.

Industry analysts note that demand for PPE is rising across Africa, driven by stricter workplace safety standards, growth in construction and energy projects, and stronger regulatory enforcement.

Local production is expected to reduce reliance on imports while enhancing regional export competitiveness under the East African Community (EAC) framework.

Beyond job creation, the facility is anticipated to facilitate skills transfer in industrial garment manufacturing, quality assurance systems and compliance with international occupational safety standards.

For Tanzania, the project aligns with efforts to promote value addition, export-oriented manufacturing and employment in labour-intensive industries.