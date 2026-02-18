Tanzania’s women, youth empowerment drive gets Sh2 billion CRDB Bank boost

Dodoma. CRDB Bank Foundation has allocated Sh2 billion to support members of Umoja wa Wanawake, Samia, and youth groups in Dodoma Region through its iMbeju Programme.

The announcement was made during a seminar in Dodoma, organised by the Foundation in collaboration with the Office of the Mtumba Constituency Member of Parliament, Mr Anthony Mavunde, who is also the Minister of Minerals.

At the event, Mr Mavunde handed over a symbolic Sh2 billion cheque to the women’s groups and 20 motorcycles to 10 youth groups to strengthen their economic activities.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mavunde said the initiative aligns with government efforts to create jobs, increase household income and support small and medium enterprises.

“Your collaboration with the government to empower youth and women should be a model for other financial institutions. The funds and resources being disbursed today are important for entrepreneurs. I trust the women and Samia groups will reinvest the support to benefit others. The youth receiving motorcycles will also work to improve their livelihoods,” he said.

CRDB Bank Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Tully Mwambapa, said the investment was part of a national strategy to develop human capital as a driver of Tanzania’s economy.

“Youth and women are not just beneficiaries; they are key partners in economic growth,” Mwambapa said.

Since its establishment in 2023, the Foundation has provided entrepreneurship and financial literacy training to more than one million youth and women, with some benefiting from start-up capital exceeding Sh20.4 billion nationwide.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule, also a founder of Umoja wa Wanawake and Samia, said the programme will strengthen women’s economic participation in the region and nationally.

She said that the iMbeju Programme is one of the Foundation’s main initiatives promoting financial inclusion and supporting small businesses. Recent initiatives include the Go Green and iMbeju programme, which supports innovative youth enterprises contributing to environmental sustainability and the National Development Vision 2050.