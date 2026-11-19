







Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is facing a growing challenge in balancing the potential of stablecoins to simplify international payments with the need to protect users, as cryptocurrency activity continues under limited regulatory oversight.

Stablecoins are a type of crypto-asset designed to maintain a relatively stable value by being linked to an underlying asset, most commonly a currency such as the US dollar. Examples include Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, whose market values fluctuate according to supply, demand and investor sentiment, stablecoins are designed to limit price volatility. This could make them more suitable for transferring and holding value, particularly in international transactions.

Their growing use has attracted interest from businesses seeking alternatives to conventional payment channels, especially where transaction costs, access to foreign exchange and settlement delays affect trade.

However, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) maintains that cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets are not recognised as legal tender, are not licensed or authorised, and fall outside the country's regulatory framework. The Tanzanian shilling remains the only official currency.

The regulatory position is evolving. In July 2026, BoT said it had completed an assessment of the virtual-assets sector and developed a regulatory concept submitted to the Ministry of Finance for further policy and legal processes. A comprehensive framework has yet to take effect, and no implementation timetable has been confirmed.

BoT Governor Emmanuel Tutuba said the central bank was aware of cryptocurrency investment and trading despite the absence of a specific legal framework.

“Even though we don't have that law, we are following those who invest and trade in these products informally. Sometimes we contact them, and they come and share information with us,” he said.

Mr Tutuba also warned about fraudulent digital currencies and investment schemes, emphasising the need for public education to help people identify fake offerings and avoid financial losses.

The regulatory question is becoming more pressing as international data points to increasing cryptocurrency activity across Africa, including Tanzania.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in its Africa Capital Markets Report 2026, places Tanzania 73rd globally and eighth among the African countries featured in the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index compiled by blockchain data firm Chainalysis.

The ranking measures broader cryptocurrency adoption, not specifically stablecoin use or the value of stablecoin transactions in Tanzania.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, cryptocurrency transaction value reached $205 billion in the year to June 2025, a 52 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the report. The region's transaction value rose from $101 billion in the year to June 2022 to $117 billion in 2023 and $125 billion in 2024.

The OECD says stablecoins are becoming increasingly relevant in Africa, although their use is linked mainly to cryptocurrency trading and, to a lesser extent, cross-border payments and remittances.

Chief Executive Officer of Swahilies Company Limited, Mr John Haule, said Tanzania's position in the adoption rankings might not reflect the full scale of cryptocurrency activity because a significant proportion of transactions was difficult to track. He said the absence of a dedicated regulatory framework and systematic monitoring mechanisms made it difficult to establish actual transaction volumes.

“There is no dedicated regulatory framework specifically for digital assets in Tanzania yet, so users and transactions may not be adequately captured in research and reporting. I believe the actual transaction volumes could be higher than the available data suggests,” he said.

Mr Haule said some individuals with knowledge of stablecoins were facilitating transactions for people who lacked the technical understanding to use the digital assets themselves. This could mean that the number of direct users recorded in available data was lower than the number benefiting from transactions conducted through intermediaries.

He warned that the regulatory gap exposed users to fraud, particularly when dealing with offshore or unregulated platforms where avenues for redress could be limited.

“People may access digital asset services offered by operators outside Tanzania. If anything goes wrong, users may have limited avenues to report problems or seek assistance, particularly where consumer protection and oversight are unclear,” he said. Mr Haule said stablecoins could offer businesses an alternative for settling international payments, particularly when dealing with overseas suppliers.

Conventional international transfers could involve several intermediary banks and verification procedures, sometimes taking up to 48 hours, depending on the transaction, he said. Stablecoins could potentially shorten settlement times, allowing businesses to receive payments and settle supplier obligations faster.

“When money moves faster, businesses can receive payments, obtain their supplies and bring goods into the country more quickly. This can support trade and improve the efficiency of economic activities,” he said. However, faster digital transfers do not necessarily mean cheaper access to local currency.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Global Settlement Network (GSN) Mr Ryan Kirkley, said converting stablecoins into local currencies could involve several costs beyond the initial transfer fee.

These include conversion-provider charges, foreign-exchange spreads, premiums arising from scarce local-currency liquidity, fees for transferring funds into bank accounts or mobile-money wallets, and blockchain network costs.

“The expensive part can be finding someone willing and able to deliver the local currency at a competitive rate,” he said.

Mr Kirkley said businesses should compare the exact amount recipients would receive and when the funds would be available, rather than focusing only on advertised transfer charges. An apparently cheap transfer could become expensive if the exchange rate offered was unfavourable. He said reliable local-currency liquidity was central to the commercial case for stablecoins, particularly for larger payments or when foreign-exchange markets came under pressure.

Mr Kirkley, whose company has experience in Uganda, said Tanzania would also need payment infrastructure that addressed the entire transaction process, not just the digital transfer.

Businesses and banks would require clarity on who could provide the services, how foreign-exchange rules applied, how customer funds were protected and when a payment was legally considered complete.

The system would also require banking and payment partners capable of converting stablecoins into local currency, supported by secure custody, customer identity checks, transaction monitoring and reconciliation. He said providers should demonstrate how their systems would operate when liquidity tightened, a banking partner became unavailable or a customer made an error. “These are ordinary payment problems, and the technology has to accommodate them,” he said.

Mr Kirkley said Tanzania could use its existing fintech regulatory sandbox to assess a clearly defined commercial application, subject to approval, and measure transaction costs, settlement times and failure rates before considering wider deployment.

Beyond transaction costs and consumer losses, the OECD identifies wider risks to financial stability and monetary policy. It warns that widespread use of dollar-backed stablecoins could encourage “crypto-dollarisation”, in which individuals and businesses increasingly rely on digital dollars rather than domestic currency. Such a shift could reduce demand for local-currency savings, weaken monetary policy transmission and potentially facilitate capital outflows.

Mr Kirkley said regulators should distinguish between businesses using dollar-backed stablecoins temporarily to pay overseas suppliers and individuals holding substantial amounts of their savings in digital dollars. The latter could have greater implications for demand for domestic currency and the effectiveness of monetary policy, he said.

He called for central banks to define precisely which activities could be permitted and the institutions responsible for them, noting that holding customer money, issuing tokens and converting them into shillings created different regulatory obligations.

These should include customer verification, financial-crime monitoring, suspicious-activity reporting, protection of customer assets, transparent charges and enforceable redemption rights. Regulators should also require data on stablecoin balances and transaction flows to monitor the scale of activity.

The OECD report further highlights money laundering, cybercrime, theft and the possibility that stablecoin issuers may be unable to meet redemption demands during periods of financial stress.

Mr Kirkley warned that customers might discover weaknesses in stablecoin arrangements only when attempting to recover their money. Although a token may appear to be worth one US dollar, holders could struggle to redeem it or convert it at a reasonable rate.

If an intermediary failed, customers would need to know whether their assets had been kept separate from the company's funds, whether they had a legal claim over them and whether sufficient liquidity was available to meet withdrawals.

At national level, widespread informal use could leave authorities with an incomplete picture of foreign-currency holdings and payment flows, making it harder for banks and regulators to assess transactions and respond when problems emerge.

The OECD recommends that African countries establish clear national policy frameworks, bring crypto-asset service providers within licensing and supervisory systems, and strengthen anti-money laundering measures, cybersecurity and consumer protection.