Dar es Salaam. Property firm Mkuyu Africa has launched an investment education platform to equip young people with financial management skills and knowledge of property ownership, encouraging them to build wealth beyond formal employment.

Known as Miliki Youth Club, the initiative will bring together students and young professionals to exchange experiences, explore business opportunities and learn how to turn available resources into income-generating ventures.

The platform will also provide guidance on property ownership, long-term investments and wealth creation through entrepreneurship and other investment opportunities.

Speaking at the launch, Mkuyu Africa Managing Director Juneid Othman urged young people to prioritise asset ownership and long-term investments as part of their financial plans.

He encouraged them to start building their financial foundations while at university or in the early stages of their careers instead of waiting to secure formal employment.

Mr Othman cited his entrepreneurial journey, which began at the age of 19 while he was studying accounting. He said he started a solar energy business with an initial capital of Sh3 million, which later expanded into the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

He subsequently ventured into construction and property investment. According to information presented at the launch, his investments have since grown to include more than 10 building projects in Dar es Salaam, with real estate assets valued at over $30 million (about Sh78 billion).

Business, branding and marketing expert Dr Beatrice Ndung’u said Miliki Youth Club was designed to give young people the knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions and identify investment opportunities.

She said the initiative would provide practical guidance on investment, money management and wealth creation, particularly through property ownership.

The launch comes as many young people face challenges including unemployment, unstable incomes and limited access to financial and investment knowledge.