Tanzanian farmers to explore tech, value addition in Japan

Dar es Salaam. Some Tanzanian farmers are set to explore technologies that could be used in the country to improve food security, increase agricultural production, processing and value addition under an initiative by the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

Fourteen agricultural entrepreneurs who are TADB customers will travel to Japan to learn how technology is used to improve farming, storage, processing and other activities along the agricultural value chain.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as part of this year’s Customer Service Week, held under the theme “The Extra Mile.”

TADB Director General Frank Nyabundege said the bank wanted to go beyond lending by giving its customers an opportunity to see how technology and new business practices could be used to improve their operations.

“We have decided to go the extra mile by taking our customers to Japan to learn, particularly about the use of technology,” he said.

He said the visit would allow the selected customers to see technologies being used in Japan, meet businesses in the sector and explore possible sources of agricultural equipment that could be useful when they return home.

“They will see how technology is developed and used, while also building networks and contacts that could help them access equipment and other solutions when they return home,” he said.

Most of the beneficiaries are involved in the maize and rice value chains, which Mr Nyabundege said were important to the country’s food security.

He said supporting businesses involved in producing, storing, processing and aggregating maize and rice would not only help strengthen food supplies but also encourage more processing and value addition within Tanzania.

“We chose maize and rice because they are staple foods in Tanzania. If we empower people across these value chains, we are also contributing to food security,” he said.

Agricultural extension officers from the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) and officials from the Ministry of Agriculture will also accompany the group.

They are expected to learn from Japan’s experience and look at technologies and practices that could be adapted to Tanzania.

Mr Nyabundege said involving the officials would also help ensure that lessons from the visit are shared more widely and put into use in the country’s agricultural sector.

The visit is part of TADB’s wider efforts to combine financing with practical support for its customers.

Mr Nyabundege said the bank had previously supported more than 830 customers through capacity-building programmes, including visits to successful businesses in different parts of Tanzania.

The 14 customers selected for the Japan programme have collectively received more than Sh62 billion from TADB. The financing has helped them establish or expand facilities, including warehouses and small-scale rice and maize processing plants.

Mr Nyabundege said the bank was encouraging borrowers to move beyond selling raw agricultural produce and invest more in processing and value addition.

“We need to ensure that our agricultural products are processed here in the country,” he said.

For the beneficiaries, the visit is expected to offer an opportunity to see first-hand how technology can be applied to address some of the challenges facing agricultural businesses in Tanzania.

Mr Kamal Simba, a farmer from Zanzibar and one of the TADB customers selected for the programme, said he was looking forward to learning from Japan’s experience.

“We are going to Japan with our eyes and minds open to learn so that we can bring the knowledge back home and apply it,” he said.

Mr Simba said farmers had an important role to play in strengthening food security, adding that higher production could also give them an opportunity to sell surplus produce in domestic and regional markets.

He said exposure to new technology could help farmers improve their businesses and make agriculture a more sustainable source of income.