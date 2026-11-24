Geneva. New HIV infections could begin rising next year as funding cuts and restrictions on human rights threaten progress towards ending AIDS as a public health threat, the head of the United Nations AIDS agency has warned.

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima told Reuters on Tuesday that signs of a reversal were emerging, although data confirming an increase in infections was not yet available.

“We haven't got the data yet, but we see the signs. We see all the signs of reversals,” she said, predicting that figures released in 2027 could reflect rising infections.

The latest UNAIDS data shows that new HIV infections fell to a record low of 1.2 million last year, down from a peak of 3.5 million in 1994. This decline came despite a nearly 20 percent drop in international funding.

Byanyima said funding cuts were already affecting prevention services in some countries, with clinics closing and staff numbers falling as governments struggled to fill funding gaps.

She also warned that growing opposition to women's sexual and reproductive health rights and LGBTQ rights could undermine efforts to prevent new infections.

The UN aims to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.