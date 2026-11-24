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HIV infections could rise from historic lows next year, UN warns
Tuesday, November 24, 2026
- 2 min read
Executive director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima. PHOTO | REUTERS
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REUTERS
REUTERS
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