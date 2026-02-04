Tanzanian motorists gain relief as diesel prices drop in latest fuel cap update

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. Tanzania’s motorists and other consumers have received a boost after the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) announced new fuel price caps for February 2026, marked by a significant drop in diesel prices across the country’s key ports.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 04, 2026, EWURA Director General James Mwainyekule said the revised prices take effect immediately from today, reflecting movements in global oil markets, changes in port premiums, and exchange rate fluctuations.

The most notable change is a sharp reduction in diesel prices for fuel received at major ports. Diesel prices fell by Sh90 per litre in Dar es Salaam, Sh25 in Tanga, and Sh24 in Mtwara compared to January 2026. Kerosene prices also eased, while petrol prices showed marginal adjustments.

Under the new caps, retail fuel prices per litre for February 2026 stand as follows: Dar es Salaam: Petrol Sh2,788, Diesel Sh2,701, Kerosene Sh2,746.

Tanga (Petrol Sh2,849, Diesel Sh2,762, Kerosene Sh2,807), Mtwara (Petrol Sh2,881, Diesel Sh2,794, Kerosene Sh2,838).

EWURA noted that fuel prices vary across regions, with higher prices in inland and remote areas due to transportation and distribution costs. In some upcountry regions such as Kagera, petrol prices exceed Sh3,060 per litre.

At the wholesale level, prices were also revised. In Dar es Salaam, wholesale petrol is capped at Sh2,648.68 per litre, diesel at Sh2,561.54, and kerosene at Sh2,606.56.

According to the regulator, February’s price adjustments were largely driven by a decline in Free on Board (FOB) reference prices in the Arab Gulf market. Compared to January, FOB prices dropped by 6.41 percent for petrol, 0.50 percent for diesel, and 1.70 percent for kerosene.

However, port-related premiums showed mixed trends. Premiums for products received through Dar es Salaam Port rose by an average of 1.88 percent for petrol and 1.65 percent for kerosene, while diesel premiums declined by 5.10 percent.

At Tanga Port, premiums fell for both petrol and diesel, while Mtwara recorded a notable 9.24 percent reduction in petrol premiums. Meanwhile, the exchange rate used in price calculations increased by 1.86 percent, partially offsetting gains from lower international oil prices.

“EWURA hereby directs all fuel wholesalers and retailers to strictly adhere to the announced cap prices. The authority also remind fuel stations to clearly display pump prices and issue receipts showing the station name, date, fuel type, and price per litre, failure to comply constitutes an offence punishable under the law,’’ read a statement in part.