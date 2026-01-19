Tawa eyes Sh9.2bn annually after signing new investment pacts

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa) is eyeing to earn an average of Sh9.2 billion annually following a major private investment in the conservation and tourism sector.

The projected revenue follows the signing of five investment agreements between Tawa and GBP Trading Limited, valued at more than $24 million (about Sh63 billion). The projects are expected to boost tourism infrastructure, increase government revenue and strengthen wildlife conservation in several game reserves.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Tawa Board chairman Rajabu Semfuko said the agreements were aimed at improving tourism services in areas under the authority’s management while supporting the broader growth of the tourism industry. “These investments will not only improve the quality of tourism services, but will also make a significant contribution to government revenue,” he said.

As part of the investment, 190 new tourist beds will be added to help address accommodation shortages in key conservation areas.

Mr Semfuko said the agreements cover the development of tourism service infrastructure in Kijereshi, Mpanga–Kipengere and Wami–Mbiki game reserves, areas identified as having high potential for eco-tourism and wildlife-based tourism.

He also revealed that the Tawa Board has directed management to prepare a five-year Sustainable Revenue Enhancement Strategy, dubbed the Tawa Revenue Strategy, covering the 2025–2030 period.

The strategy seeks to enable the authority to become financially self-sustaining by the 2027/28 financial year, with an annual revenue target of Sh189 billion.

According to Mr Semfuko, the strategy focuses on improving tourism infrastructure, developing new tourism products and strengthening existing revenue streams to ensure institutional sustainability and effective wildlife conservation.

He said the five agreements form part of the wider implementation of Tawa’s revenue enhancement agenda and reflect the authority’s commitment to attracting private investment and maximising tourism’s contribution to national development.

The projects will be implemented in areas under Tawa’s management, including Mpanga–Kipengere Game Reserve, Kijereshi Game Reserve and the Wami–Mbiki Wildlife Management Area.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Hassan Abbas, said conservation remains the backbone of tourism, noting that without effective conservation, the sector cannot thrive.

He urged conservation authorities to continue protecting wildlife resources and called on the private sector to invest more in tourism-related services, citing vast untapped opportunities across the sector.

Mr Abbas also encouraged stakeholders to promote Tanzania’s tourism products internationally to attract more visitors, adding that the country remains an attractive investment destination.

“If there is a right time to invest in tourism, it is now,” he said, noting that the government has continued to improve systems and investment frameworks to support investors.