Taxi driver wins Mazda CX-5 after Sh1,000 Airtel Money transaction

Dar es Salaam. What began as an ordinary morning for a 31-year-old taxi driver from Kimara-Temboni, Mr Shakuu Joshua, turned into a life-changing moment after he won a brand-new Mazda CX-5 through Airtel Tanzania’s mobile money promotion.

Mr Joshua used the Airtel Money App to purchase electricity tokens worth Sh1,000 and upon completing the transaction, he was prompted to spin a digital wheel as part of the ongoing campaign. He did so and resumed his routine, giving the matter little thought.

A few hours later, he received a call from Airtel Tanzania informing him that he had won the top prize.

“At first, I did not believe it. I thought it was a scam,” he said.

The campaign dubbed Mwaka Umenyooka offers different prizes including motor bikes, electronic devices, cash and the vehicle.

Mr Joshua, who recently welcomed a baby girl, initially shared the news only with his wife and mother, both of whom remained sceptical. It was not until he was contacted by Airtel’s headquarters and asked to submit his personal details that he began to accept the news as genuine.

The vehicle was officially handed over on Wednesday at his parents’ home in Ubungo-Msewe, drawing relatives and neighbours who gathered to witness the occasion.

His mother, Ms Magreth Mtei, said the family had chosen to remain cautious. “We were not sure it was true. We even kept it from his father at first because we wanted to confirm before celebrating,” she said. “It is a wow moment to see the car here with us.”

Mr Joshua works as an online taxi driver using a vehicle owned by another person, remitting daily earnings to the owner. While the new Mazda represents a significant financial boost, he said it would primarily serve family needs.

“This car is of a higher status. I will use it for family purposes,” he said, describing the win as a major milestone. His wife, Ms Veronica Jeremiah, said the family was overwhelmed with gratitude. “No one believed he could win, but now we have seen it with our own eyes,” she said.

Airtel Tanzania said the Mwaka Umenyooka campaign seeks to promote the adoption of digital financial services through the Airtel Money App. Customers who send or receive money, pay bills or purchase airtime are automatically entered into prize draws.

The company said it has so far awarded more than seven Bajaj three-wheelers, over 30 television sets, eight motorcycles and one car since the promotion began. Airtel Money Director Andrew Lugamba said the initiative aims to reward customer loyalty while encouraging secure and convenient digital payments.