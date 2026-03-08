TECH Global University has been awarded the Google Premier Partner badge

TECH Global University, the world's best online university according to Forbes, has been distinguished with Google Premier Partner status, an annual recognition awarded to the world's leading online companies.

With this appointment, Google highlights the work of only 3% of companies committed to providing the highest quality online services.

In the case of TECH, Google has certified not only the high educational level of this academic institution, but also its technological infrastructure that provides students with both the most advanced virtual learning platform on the market, as well as a useful, dynamic and high-performance web environment.

In this sense, the requirements to become a Google Premier Partner are demanding and are related to the performance of the digital infrastructure offered.

On the one hand, Google values the optimization of web services, rewarding the excellence of institutions that provide their users with an efficient, flexible and tailored experience.

On the other hand, the technology organization based in Silicon Valley takes into account the sustained and pronounced growth in users of the companies analyzed.

In addition, with this award Google has taken into account the quality of the specialists working at the university since, when obtaining such a distinguished recognition as this, the team of experts in digitalization and educational innovation that are part of the project is also evaluated.

In the case of TECH, the world's top-rated university by its students, the American giant has positively valued the work of dozens of specialists in marketing, SEO or SEM, among other areas, who are continuously working to optimize the university's digital platforms.

All this has the aim of improving the student experience and offering greater reliability in the processes.

Furthermore, one of the elements most carefully considered by Google when choosing Premier Partner companies is the diversification of services and products offered by the organization, for which optimization is a key element.

In fact, several studies show that users wait only 3 seconds on average for a website to load. If during that time the content is not displayed, these users will leave.

This is why Google rewards web performance so much, because it has a direct impact on the time a user spends on a given page. In this sense, TECH, the world's best online university according to Forbes, is a great reference, because it is not only the world's top-rated university by its students, but its online environment has a loading time of less than 3 seconds.

All this, thanks to the optimization of its virtual platform and the quality of its teaching resources.

Likewise, this fact shows the growing weight that the education sector is gaining in the technological field, since not only is the presence of EdTech companies increasing in an environment previously dominated by other types of corporations, but also that the synergy between the educational and digital sectors is working perfectly, changing the paradigm of analog education towards new online teaching models.

In fact, according to data from Statista, the e-learning market has exceeded 250,000 million dollars, and other entities such as Research and Markets estimate that the growth of this industry will be around 15% per year in the next five years.

TECH, the world's largest online university, has been a benchmark in this area, positioning itself as the most important academic company in the educational and technological sector.

In this same line, the inclusion of TECH in this select group of organizations awarded by Google confirms the data from various reports and statistics, which show the unprecedented progress of the EdTech industry.

In this regard, the consulting firm Research and Markets has analyzed this sector, with a growth forecast of more than 100% between 2023 and 2027.

Other entities specialized in the analysis of the economy, such as Technavio, highlight the sustained economic expansion of the sector, with an expected upward trend of almost 12% per year.

TECH in Google's Top 3%

The distinction of Google Premier Partner not only accredits the maximum rigor, performance and investment in TECH's digital infrastructures, but also places the university as one of the world's leading technology companies.

Specifically, Google awards this certification only to the 3% of companies that are at the top of digital service performance and quality.

This recognition also shows the good relationship that TECH, the world's best online university according to Forbes, has built with Google over the years, by using the American giant's functionalities not only in an ethical way, but also adapted to the requirements of today's digital world.

As such, with this new badge, TECH consolidates its close collaboration with Google in terms of technology, promotion and innovation.

Moreover, this new award is in line with the positive assessment that TECH, the world's largest online university, has received over the years.

All this is thanks to a perfect combination of the best technology, endorsed by Google, and the highest-level learning methodologies and pedagogical rigor, such as Relearning and the Harvard Case Study.





TECH Global University, the world’s largest online university

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world's top basketball league.

On the other hand, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.