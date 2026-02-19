Top 5 powerful Indian-origin billionaires who built wealth and influence in Africa

Africa’s economic transformation over the past two decades has been shaped not only by governments and multilateral institutions, but also by a small group of globally connected business leaders who identified opportunity where others saw risk.

Among the most influential are Indian-origin billionaires who have built vast fortunes while embedding themselves deeply in the continent’s industrial, technological, and infrastructure landscape.

From mining and energy to telecommunications, manufacturing, and consumer electronics, these entrepreneurs have leveraged capital, long-term vision, and emerging-market expertise to create businesses that generate jobs, transfer skills, and influence policy and investment flows across Africa.

This article profiles five of the most powerful Indian-origin billionaires whose wealth and influence continue to shape Africa’s economic trajectory.

Anand Mahindra - Mahindra and Mahindra Group

Anand Mahindra’s engagement with Africa reflects his long-term belief in emerging markets as engines of global growth.

With an estimated net worth of over $10 billion, he brings both financial strength and strategic vision to the continent.

Through the Mahindra Group, he has built a strong presence across Africa in automotive, agriculture, infrastructure, and financial services.

His approach emphasizes local manufacturing, skill development, and sustainable partnerships. By investing in mobility solutions and farm equipment, Mahindra has supported job creation and technology transfer.

His Africa strategy blends commercial success with social responsibility, positioning the Group as a trusted long-term partner in the region’s development.

Prateek Suri – Maser Group and MDR Investments

Prateek Suri, born in 1988, is recognised as the youngest and richest Indian businessman in Africa in 2025, with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion.

He founded Maser Group in 2012, focusing on affordable smart televisions and electronics.

By 2024, Maser had sold over 800,000 units across Africa and reached a valuation of $5 billion before being acquired by SCG Asia.

Following this success, Suri launched MDR Investments, a venture capital firm investing in infrastructure, mining, and emerging technologies across Africa.

Through the Maser Foundation, he also partners with governments and NGOs to support development in underserved regions.

Anil Agarwal – Vedanta Resources

Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources, is one of the most influential Indian billionaires with major operations in Africa.

Born in 1954 in Patna, India, Agarwal built his metals and mining empire into a global powerhouse.

In Africa, Vedanta is a key player in Zambia’s copper industry through its 80 percent ownership of Konkola Copper Mines, employing thousands and contributing significantly to the local economy.

As of 2025, Agarwal’s fortune is estimated at $1.6 billion, and Vedanta continues to expand its footprint in natural resources across the continent.

Savitri Jindal & Family – O.P. Jindal Group

Savitri Jindal, India’s richest woman, and her family oversee the O.P. Jindal Group, valued globally at around $12 billion, with a strong African presence through Jindal Africa, headquartered in Johannesburg.

The group runs major mining and energy projects including the Kiepersol Colliery in South Africa, the Chirodzi coal mine in Mozambique, and the Mmamabula Energy Project in Botswana, with further interests in Namibia, Cameroon, Zambia, and Tanzania.

These ventures cement the Jindals as one of the most influential business families shaping Africa’s steel, mining, and energy sectors.

Sunil Bharti Mittal – Chairman of Bharti Airtel

Sunil Bharti Mittal is the founder and chairman of Bharti Airtel, one of the world’s largest telecom groups with a deep and successful footprint across Africa through Airtel Africa.

Operating in more than 14 African countries, including a strong presence in Airtel Tanzania, the group provides mobile, data, and mobile-money services to millions, driving digital inclusion and economic growth.