Tourism sector calls for TRA technical forum, clear tax guidelines

Karatu. The Tanzania Tour Operators Association (Tato) has called for the establishment of a technical forum between the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the tourism sector to identify and resolve challenges on both sides and strengthen cooperation.

The association also proposed that a stable tax environment would encourage investment and sector growth, noting that the Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System (IDRAS) would address many operational challenges.

Tato chairman, Mr Wilbard Chambulo, made the remarks on Saturday, February 14, 2026, while speaking at a meeting of taxpayers, including investors and traders from the Arusha region, held in Karatu with TRA Commissioner-General Yusuph Mwenda.

He stressed the importance of continuing tax education for various groups, including the tourism sector, noting that previous training had helped resolve many issues.

“In the past, we were sensitised by TRA. We request that training resumes, because frequent sessions help solve challenges. Therefore, we propose establishing a technical forum between TRA and the tourism sector to identify challenges on both sides and strengthen cooperation,” he said.

“We also want to understand your challenges, but for now, as we meet, do not hesitate to speak frankly. We want to know your issues with us, because a stable tax environment enables investment and sector growth,” added Mr Chambulo.

On the system, Mr Chambulo said it would help resolve challenges caused by the lack of proper structures, and that they would work with TRA to ensure there are no tax evaders.

“To improve and reduce conflicts, we also propose issuing written sector-specific guidelines. A standard interpretation of tax across sectors is essential. A common framework will help; paying taxes should be easy, not a battle. We will cooperate, and we do not want evasion in our tourism sector. Anyone who does not issue receipts should be reported. If it is tax, we pay, and we will raise complaints afterwards,” he said.

Commissioner Mwenda said TRA aims to continue providing quality services to taxpayers through digital systems, urging stakeholders to report any challenges for resolution.

“He added that the meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation, enabling businesses to grow while meeting their primary tax obligations, and that other issues raised would be addressed.”

On tax education, he said the initiative has begun at universities and will extend to lower levels, including primary schools, with TRA continuing to provide training to various groups on taxes and the new system.

“We will continue offering tax education. I have instructed that a schedule be provided to stakeholders for training on the IDRAS system, and we will ensure tax compliance and stability,” he said.

Arusha Region Business Association Secretary, Mr Ahmed Jamal, said TRA has surpassed its collection targets thanks to improved relations with traders.

He said the main challenge for many traders is a lack of capital, and that many financial institutions charge high interest rates.

“We commend TRA for restoring good relations with traders. In previous years, we saw TRA as our adversary. As traders, our main request concerns loans; bank and financial institution interest rates are high and risky. Many traders want to invest here, but the major hurdle is a lack of capital. Relief on interest rates would help,” he said.