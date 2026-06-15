TÜV Rheinland strengthens Tanzania PVoC network with expanded TBS authorization in greater China region, facilitating market entry and global trade

TÜV Rheinland announces the expansion of its authorized service scope under the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) Pre-shipment Verification of Conformity (PVoC) Program to include Greater China. Effective 01 June 2026, TÜV Rheinland is authorized to issue Certificates of Conformity (CoC) for exports originating from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Mongolia destined for the Tanzanian market. In addition, TÜV Rheinland will continue to serve the zones covered under its authorization over the past three years: United Arab Emirates, Far East (Japan, Korea South, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia), United Kingdom (Wales, Scotland, Ireland, England), and the Indian Subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Myanmar).

This expansion further strengthens TÜV Rheinland’s role in supporting international trade while ensuring that regulated products imported into Tanzania comply with the applicable national standards and technical regulations.

With China remaining one of Tanzania’s key trading partners and a major source of imported goods, the inclusion of Greater China under TÜV Rheinland’s service coverage will provide exporters and importers with enhanced access to efficient conformity assessment services, streamlined certification procedures, and reliable market-entry support.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Fares Naouri, Senior Vice President Government Inspections and International Trade (GIIT), stated:

"The expansion of our Tanzania PVoC coverage to Greater China marks another important step in our commitment to facilitating safe and compliant trade. As one of the world’s largest manufacturing and export hubs, China plays a vital role in supplying products to the Tanzanian market. Through our global expertise and local presence, we are well positioned to support exporters in meeting Tanzania’s regulatory requirements while ensuring consumer protection and product quality."

TÜV Rheinland’s extensive network of technical experts, inspection offices, laboratories, and digital certification platforms enables efficient delivery of PVoC services across multiple regions. The addition of Greater China further reinforces the organization’s ability to support businesses navigating international trade requirements and market access procedures.

Mrs. Valerie Wagner, Head of New Markets and Global Projects – GIIT, added:

"This expansion reflects the confidence placed in TÜV Rheinland’s global capabilities and operational excellence. By extending our services to Greater China, we can provide manufacturers, exporters, and importers with seamless conformity assessment solutions that contribute to smoother trade flows and greater compliance assurance. We remain committed to supporting TBS in safeguarding the quality and safety of products entering the Tanzanian market."

The Tanzania PVoC Program has been implemented since 2012 with the objective of protecting consumers from substandard products and ensuring the quality and safety of imported goods. The program covers a broad range of regulated products, including automotive products, chemicals, electrical and electronic equipment, food products, furniture, mechanical materials, gas appliances, paper products, stationery, safety products, toys, sports equipment, and used products. Full List of Regulated Products.

For more information about the Tanzania PVoC Program and TÜV Rheinland’s conformity assessment services, please visit our website here.

Or directly reach out to TÜV Rheinland Liaison Office in Tanzania Acacia Estates, 1st Floor, 84 Kinondoni Road, P.O. Box 38568, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | +255 22 219 8054 | +255 768 495 232