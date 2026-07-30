The changing face of Tanzania’s mass marathons





Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is witnessing a rapid growth in marathon events. From the long-established Kilimanjaro Marathon to newly introduced races across the country, marathons are no longer just competitions for athletes chasing medals.

They have evolved into platforms for health promotion, tourism, corporate engagement, charity, entertainment and social interaction, attracting thousands of participants who run for reasons that go far beyond winning.

Health experts say the growing number of marathons and increasing participation reflect a rising awareness of healthy lifestyles, with more people taking action to improve their physical well-being.

However, despite the health, social and economic benefits associated with marathons, concerns have emerged over some post-race celebrations. Excessive alcohol consumption, risky sexual behavior and overeating are among the allegations that have been linked to some marathon events.

Speaking to The Citizen, the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) Head of Communications and Public Relations, Godwin Semunyu, said the changing face of marathons in the country has brought many positive developments, as increasing numbers of people continue to participate.

He said the trend contributes to improved public health by encouraging physical activity, which could help reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). At the same time, marathon organizers are raising funds to support communities.

He cited the recent NBC Dodoma Marathon, which raised Sh1 billion, with Sh500 million allocated to community projects.

"We have provided Sh200 million to Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, Sh200 million to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute and Sh100 million to the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation. These funds will improve the lives of many Tanzanians while also supporting the training of health workers, whose skills will continue benefiting communities for years to come," said Mr Semunyu.

Commenting on concerns over risky behavior during post-marathon celebrations, he said the public tends to focus on isolated negative incidents while overlooking the broader positive impact of marathons.

"As there is no specific data supporting these allegations, we encourage people to maintain healthy behavior at all times while continuing to participate in marathon events," he said.

The President of the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT), Dr Mugisha Nkoronko, said the increasing number of marathons and the large turnout demonstrate that people are becoming more health-conscious and are taking practical steps to improve their well-being through physical exercise.

This is apparently due to the fact that the Health Management Information System data shows an increase in patients suffering from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), rising from 2,626,107 patients treated in 2019 to 3,140,067 in 2021. This represents an increase of 513,960 patients, equivalent to 20 percent, within the five-year period.

The diseases contributing to the highest number of patients seeking healthcare services include hypertension, which increased from 1,112,704 cases in 2019 to 1,482,911 in 2023, and diabetes, which rose from 464,110 cases in 2019 to 674,399 in 2023.

Hypertension accounts for more than 47 percent of all NCD patients receiving treatment at health facilities, followed by diabetes at 21 percent. These two conditions are the leading causes of the increase in other complications, including kidney disease, vision problems and stroke.

Dr Nkoronko said many participants also attend marathons for their social benefits, similar to the growing popularity of cycling events. He commended banks such as NMB, NBC and CRDB, along with other institutions, for investing in marathon events.

Responding to concerns about risky behavior after marathons, Dr Nkoronko said every activity has both advantages and disadvantages, urging participants to continue making healthy choices even after crossing the finish line.

"We will continue educating people on the importance of maintaining healthy habits after these events. We congratulate Tanzanians for embracing healthy activities such as marathons and jogging clubs. These activities promote mental health, physical fitness, social well-being and overall health," he said.

Runner Awesa Juma said participating in marathons is both a hobby and a way to stay fit. "I take part in almost every marathon, usually running the 10-kilometre race. For me, it is all about running, taking photos with my medal afterwards and then going back home," she said.

Another runner, Emmanuel Ngwisuru, said the introduction of the 5 km and 10 km race categories has opened marathon participation to many recreational runners who are not elite athletes.

He believes that because these categories attract large numbers of participants, post-race gatherings sometimes create an impression that marathons encourage unhealthy behavior.

"Some risky behaviors exist, but people engage in them even outside marathon events. What makes it appear to be a marathon issue is simply the large number of people gathering together after the race. We should avoid blaming marathons and instead focus on addressing individual behavior," he said.

One of the founders of marathon running in Tanzania through the Kilimanjaro Marathon, Aggrey Marealle, said marathons create opportunities for many sectors while also boosting tourism.

He noted that not everyone attending a marathon is a runner, as many people accompany friends, support participants or simply enjoy the event.