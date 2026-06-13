When real estate promises attract investors, delivery keeps them

Unguja. As Zanzibar attracts growing numbers of international property investors, questions about developer reliability, project delivery, and long-term value have become central to the conversation.

In this Interview with The Citizen, Swapna Brahmaroutu, the Director of Floton Africa, at The Emerald Square in Paje, one of the company’s completed developments discusses what really matters when investing in Zanzibar real estate.

From the risks of buying off-plan to post-completion management and how developers should be judged, here is what Swapna had to say.

Let's be direct. Many foreign investors have lost money in property developments around the world. Why should investors trust Floton Africa with their hard-earned money?

I wouldn't expect any serious investor to just take our word for it. The only way to know what you're getting into is to go and verify everything yourself. Visit the projects we've already completed, check our licenses and permits, meet the team, and walk the actual sites. Trust gets built through what you can see and confirm, not through brochures or sales talk.

We actively encourage people to do their own due diligence. The Emerald and The Emerald Square projects are there right now for anyone to inspect — it's proof that we can take a project from the drawing board all the way to finished buildings. Investors deserve facts they can check, not just promises on paper.

Emerald Square is now in the process of handing over to investors. What does this milestone mean for Floton Africa, and how does it validate the company’s development model in Zanzibar?

The handover of Emerald Square is more than the completion of a building—it is the fulfillment of a promise. In real estate, investors ultimately judge a developer by one thing: delivery. Emerald Sqaure demonstrates that Floton Africa can successfully take a project from concept and approvals through construction and handover.

This milestone validates our development model, which focuses on identifying high-potential locations, delivering quality products, and creating long-term value for investors. It strengthens our credibility and reinforces our position as a developer that delivers tangible results, not just plans and renderings.

Why should investors buy off-plan instead of waiting until the project is completed?

Buying a finished property gives you certainty — you see exactly what you're getting. But buying during development gives you the opportunity to secure a better price and benefit from the value growth that usually happens while the project is being built. In our experience, the buyers who came in early on previous projects generally did better than those who waited for completion.

That said, off-plan only makes sense if you trust the developer. The real question isn't 'Should I buy off-plan?' It's 'Who am I buying off-plan from, and what have they actually delivered before?' Track record matters more than timing.

What is the biggest mistake investors make when buying property in Zanzibar?

The biggest mistake is focusing almost entirely on price. The cheapest property often turns out to be the most expensive mistake once you factor in delays, construction quality issues, weak management after handover, or problems reselling later. People get attracted by a low number and don't look at the full picture.

Smart buyers evaluate the developer's actual track record, the real strengths and limitations of the location, how the legal ownership is structured, the standard of construction, what the exit options look like, rental demand in that specific area, and who will handle maintenance and management long-term. This isn't a quick transaction — it's a long-term asset that needs proper care to hold its value.

What lessons have you learned from the development and delivery of Emerald and the Emerald Square that will be applied to upcoming and future projects?

Every project teaches valuable lessons. Emerald and Emerald Sqaure reinforced the importance of early planning, transparent communication with investors, strong contractor coordination, and maintaining high quality standards throughout the development cycle.

For upcoming project, we are implementing more advanced construction technologies, enhanced project monitoring systems, improved sustainability measures, and even greater attention to lifestyle amenities. Our goal is continuous improvement, ensuring each project is better than the last.

Investor confidence is often built on delivery. How important is the successful handover of Emerald Square in attracting new investors to Upcoming Hola Paje and YOLO residences?

It is extremely important. Investors naturally seek evidence before committing capital. Emerald Square provides that evidence.

Prospective buyers and investors can now physically visit a completed Floton Africa development, speak with existing owners, and see the quality of our work firsthand. That level of transparency significantly reduces investment risk perceptions and creates confidence in upcoming and future developments.

When investors see delivery, trust follows.

How can investors be sure their title and ownership rights are protected?

Trust is built on transparency and legal security. At Floton Africa, our legal team oversees every stage of the ownership process—from due diligence and contracts to title registration and handover. We work closely with investors and the relevant authorities to ensure their ownership rights are fully protected, documented, and legally secured. Our commitment doesn't end at the sale; we remain a long-term partner in safeguarding their investment.

There are developers who sell projects and disappear. What happens if Floton Africa faces financial difficulties during construction?

Investor protection is fundamental to our business model. In addition to developer equity, structured financing, and legal safeguards, Floton Africa is implementing insurance-backed investor deposit protection to provide an additional layer of security for qualifying investments. Combined with our delivery track record, this gives investors confidence that their interests remain protected throughout the development process.

Can you share the key features and innovations that will distinguish upcoming projects from its predecessors, and what market demand is the project designed to meet?

Hola, Paje and YOLO residences our upcoming projects represents the next evolution of our vision. The project has been designed around changing buyer preferences, particularly the growing demand for lifestyle-oriented residences, holiday homes, and income-generating property investments.

Key features include enhanced wellness facilities, smart-home integration, energy-efficient design, premium leisure amenities, improved communal spaces, and stronger rental management support.

We are designing these projects not only as a place to live, but as a lifestyle destination that caters to international investors, digital nomads, retirees, and vacation homeowners seeking both enjoyment and investment returns.

Zanzibar’s real estate sector has grown rapidly in recent years. How do you assess current market conditions, and what opportunities do you see over the next five years?

Zanzibar is entering a transformative period. We are witnessing increasing international interest driven by tourism growth, infrastructure improvements, favorable investment policies, and global demand for lifestyle destinations.

Over the next five years, we expect strong demand for branded residences, resort communities, mixed-use developments, and premium hospitality assets. Zanzibar still offers significant value compared to many established international destinations, creating an attractive entry point for investors.

We believe the market is moving from an emerging destination to a globally recognized investment and tourism hub.

Beyond property sales, how does Floton Africa ensure long-term value for investors through rental yields, property management, and asset appreciation?

Our relationship with investors does not end at handover. Long-term value creation is a fundamental part of our strategy.

We support investors through professional property management, rental programs, maintenance services, and marketing initiatives that help maximize occupancy and rental performance. As Zanzibar continues to develop, we expect property values to appreciate alongside increasing tourism and infrastructure investment.

Our objective is to help investors benefit from three key return drivers: rental income, capital appreciation, and lifestyle value.

What economic impact have the Emerald developments had on local communities in terms of employment, procurement, and partnerships with local businesses?

The impact extends far beyond the project boundaries.

Throughout development, Emerald projects have created employment opportunities for local workers, contractors, suppliers, and service providers. We prioritize sourcing materials and services locally whenever possible, helping support Zanzibar’s economy.

Additionally, completed developments generate ongoing economic activity through tourism spending, maintenance services, hospitality partnerships, transportation providers, and local businesses that serve residents and visitors.

Our success is closely linked to the success of the communities in which we operate.

Looking ahead, what is Floton Africa’s broader vision for Zanzibar, and can investors expect additional large-scale developments beyond Emerald Three?

Absolutely. Our vision extends far beyond individual projects. We aim to contribute to the creation of world-class communities that enhance Zanzibar’s position as a premier international destination for tourism, investment, and modern living.

Investors can expect a diverse pipeline of residential, hospitality, mixed-use, and lifestyle developments. Our focus is on creating destinations that combine architectural excellence, sustainable growth, and long-term economic impact.

We are not simply building properties—we are helping shape the future of Zanzibar.

Having successfully delivered Emerald projects and launched Hola and YOLO residences, where do you see Floton Africa in the next decade, and what role do you want the company to play in shaping Zanzibar’s real estate and tourism landscape?

Over the next decade, we envision Floton Africa becoming one of East Africa’s most respected real estate development companies and a key contributor to Zanzibar’s transformation.

We want to be known for creating iconic destinations, attracting international investment, supporting local communities, and raising development standards across the region.