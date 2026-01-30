Woolworths Tanzania opens new store at Kunduchi Mall

Dar es Salaam. Apparel retailer Woolworths Tanzania has opened a new outlet at Kunduchi Mall as it continues to expand its footprint in the country.

The new store stocks adult apparel and homeware, bringing the number of Woolworths’ outlets in Dar es Salaam to four and the total nationwide to five.

Speaking during the launch, Woolworths Tanzania Country General Manager Mr Joehans Mgimba said the expansion reflects the company’s commitment to serving customers more conveniently while contributing to the national economy.

“As a leading apparel brand in Tanzania, our desire has always been to bring products and services closer to our customers, while also playing a key role in the country’s economic development through tax payments and the creation of employment opportunities,” he said.

Other Woolworths stores are located at PPF Towers, Mlimani City Mall and Palm Village Mall in Dar es Salaam, as well as TFA Mall in Arusha.

Mr Mgimba said the retailer plans to open additional outlets in Dar es Salaam and other cities, including Dodoma and Mwanza.