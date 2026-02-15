World Gold Council signals deeper engagement with Tanzania as government pushes value addition

Dar es Salaam. The World Gold Council has signalled readiness to deepen cooperation with Tanzania as the government moves to expand gold investment, strengthen small-scale mining and accelerate value addition within the country.

The commitment emerged during a high-level meeting between the government, the World Gold Council and gold refining company GGR, as officials explored ways to grow gold trade, improve production standards and attract more capital into the sector.

The meeting, attended by ministers and technical experts, was chaired by the Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo.

He thanked the World Gold Council for its willingness to work with Tanzania and urged international investors to expand value addition activities.

“We welcome strategic partners who see Tanzania not only as a source of gold, but as a place to process, refine and build industrial capability,” Prof Mkumbo said.

World Gold Council Chief Executive Mr David Tait (pictured) said Tanzania’s approach to working with small-scale miners was encouraging.

He said the Council is ready to collaborate with the government to strengthen capacity across the gold value chain, from production practices and compliance to market access that meets international standards.

Mr Tait also welcomed Tanzania’s renewed focus on geological research and signalled readiness to cooperate on advanced exploration initiatives, including the use of satellite technology to expand mineral surveys.

He said such collaboration could improve geological data, reduce exploration risk and support sustainable development of mineral resources.

Minister for Minerals Mr Anthony Mavunde said strengthening small-scale mining remains central to Tanzania’s gold strategy, noting that the segment’s contribution to the economy has grown in recent years.

He said the government is working to align small-scale production with responsible sourcing standards and formal markets.

He said that targeted support, improved technology and reliable market access would raise productivity and formal participation.

Ministers responsible for youth and for community development, gender, women and special groups also highlighted the Mining for a Brighter Tomorrow programme, which focuses on empowering women and young people within the gold value chain.

They said expanding participation would increase employment and broaden the sector’s social and economic impact.

With global demand for responsibly sourced gold rising, officials said Tanzania is positioning itself to combine mineral potential with stronger governance, inclusion and industrial growth.