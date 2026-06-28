Yas Business launches six-month programme to strengthen SMEs

Dar es Salaam. Yas Business has launched a six-month entrepreneurship programme aimed at equipping startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with practical business skills to improve their competitiveness and drive sustainable growth.

The initiative, unveiled on June 28 in partnership with the Tanzania-France Chamber of Commerce, will provide training in financial management, marketing, digital transformation and business expansion, reflecting the critical role SMEs play in Tanzania's economic development.

Speaking at the launch, Yas Business Head of SME, Gabriel Ndobho, said the programme was designed to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools needed to build resilient businesses that create jobs and contribute to national economic growth.

"SMEs remain the backbone of Tanzania's economy. Through this programme, we want to equip entrepreneurs with practical business skills that will help them grow and become more competitive," he said.

Ndobho said the initiative complements Yas Business' broader support for SMEs through its AirBusiness platform, which offers high-speed internet, bulk SMS services and financing of up to Sh2 million to help businesses digitise their operations and expand their market reach. He added that the company also uses customer feedback collected through its Net Promoter Score (NPS) system to continuously improve its products and services.

He noted that the programme forms part of Yas Business' long-term strategy to strengthen Tanzania's SME ecosystem by combining business education, digital innovation and financial support.

Road to Success Country Director, Rodrick Nabe, urged aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on solving real community challenges rather than delaying their ventures until they have substantial capital. He said many successful businesses start with limited resources before growing through discipline, a clear vision and effective teamwork.

He also encouraged entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing, social media and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to promote their businesses, attract customers and improve operational efficiency.

Participants were introduced to the Business Model Canvas, a strategic planning tool covering nine key elements of business development, including customer segments, value propositions, revenue streams, cost structures, key activities and strategic partnerships.

Participant, Gloria Muro

Among the participants, Tony Mlela described the programme as an important opportunity that had enhanced his understanding of business networking and customer acquisition through digital platforms.

"The training has shown us how to build business networks and effectively use social media to attract customers," he said.

Another participant, Gloria Muro, said the programme had encouraged her to pursue business ideas without being discouraged by limited capital while recognising the importance of digital platforms in expanding market reach.