Yas plans to host iftar for more than 10,000 customers during Ramadhan

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications firm Yas Tanzania has announced plans to host iftar meals for more than 10,000 customers across Dar es Salaam, Coast Region, Tanga and Zanzibar during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The initiative forms part of the company’s broader community engagement programme and was unveiled on Tuesday evening during an iftar gathering at Magomeni Market in Dar es Salaam, which brought together more than 1,000 residents, including customers, religious leaders and community representatives.

Speaking at the event, Yas Dar North Zonal Director Aidan Komba said Ramadhan offered an opportunity to strengthen bonds with communities. “Ramadhan is a time for generosity and unity. By sharing iftar with the residents of Magomeni, we celebrate our values as a company and reaffirm our commitment to building meaningful relationships with our customers,” he said. Mr Komba said the company would roll out similar iftar events in other regions in the coming weeks, targeting over 10,000 participants in total.

He added that Yas continues to invest in telecommunications infrastructure, including the expansion of 4G coverage nationwide and enhancement of 5G services in key cities, to ensure reliable connectivity for communication, business and access to information, particularly during the fasting period.

In support of the holy month, the company is also providing free access to its Islamic content platform, HIKMA, which offers daily duas, Ramadhan teachings and Taraweeh programmes. Customers can access the service by calling 0901655582 or sending an SMS to 15582.

Residents at the Magomeni gathering welcomed the initiative, describing it as a gesture that strengthens community spirit.

Speaking on behalf of attendees, Mr Masoud Masoud said the event reinforced ties between the company and the local community.

“The gathering shows appreciation for customers and brings people together during an important time in our faith,” he said.