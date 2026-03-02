Zanzibar VP commends NBC’s role in development of Isles

Zanzibar. The Second Vice President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has commended National Bank of Commerce (NBC) for its growing contribution to the socio-economic development of the Isles.

He made the remarks while gracing a special Iftar hosted by the bank for its customers and key stakeholders at the weekend.

The gathering brought together a cross-section of NBC’s clients and partners, including senior government officials and religious leaders. In his address, Mr Abdulla expressed appreciation for NBC’s continued support to development efforts in the Isles through financial services, professional advisory support and participation in social and economic initiatives. “Coming together to break the fast with your stakeholders, including customers, is a noble gesture during this Holy Month. It is meaningful for you as organisers, for us as beneficiaries and before Almighty God. We are sincerely grateful,” he said.

He noted that NBC had distinguished itself as an institution attentive not only to commercial objectives but also to faith-based engagement and national development. “Through such gatherings, more Zanzibaris are drawn closer to your institution—not solely for business, but because you have shown that your relationship with customers extends beyond transactions,” he added.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining an enabling environment for financial institutions, enabling them to leverage growth opportunities arising from ongoing development projects and key sectors such as tourism, trade and fisheries.

For his part, NBC Director of Credit, Mr Saleh Mohammed, who represented the bank’s Managing Director at the event, said hosting Iftar events in various regions, including Zanzibar, forms part of NBC’s longstanding tradition of strengthening its bond with the communities it serves.

As part of that approach, he highlighted NBC’s La’ Riba service, which provides Muslim customers with financial solutions aligned with Islamic principles. He added that the bank has also expanded its digital banking platforms to enhance convenience, including online account opening, government payments through the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GEPG), electricity purchases and bill payments.

Customers were encouraged to utilise digital channels such as the NBC Kiganjani App, NBC Connect, point-of-sale machines and payment cards to access secure and efficient banking services.