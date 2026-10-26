Why value addition is essential for Tanzania’s $1 trillion economy ambition









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy by 2050 will depend not only on expanding production but also on its ability to process more of its agricultural produce and minerals before they reach export markets, stakeholders say.

Economists, industrialists and public officials argue that continued reliance on raw commodity exports deprives the country of manufacturing opportunities, jobs and higher export earnings, leaving other economies to capture much of the value generated from Tanzanian resources.

“We cannot rely solely on selling raw materials and then use foreign currency to import products manufactured from those same resources,” said Dr Donald Mmari, executive director of Research on Poverty Alleviation (REPOA). He advocates establishing industrial clusters near production areas to connect farmers, processors and markets, allowing more of the economic benefits to remain in the country. An economist from the Ardhi University, Mr Alfred Kiariga, said exporting unprocessed commodities effectively transfers processing, manufacturing and packaging opportunities abroad.

For the Confederation of Tanzania Industries’ director of Policy and Advocacy, Mr Akida Mnyenyelwa, the consequences of exporting raw materials extend to employment, particularly among young people.

He cited gold refineries in Geita as evidence that domestic processing can increase export value while supporting industrial development.

“By building local processing plants, those processing jobs remain here, creating direct employment for young Tanzanians,” he said, referring to raw cashew nuts exported to India and Vietnam.

Cashew provides a striking illustration of the gap between production and value addition. Tanzania harvested a record 617,683 tonnes in the 2025/26 season, according to the International Cashew Consultative Council.

However, more than 90 percent of the crop was exported raw, equivalent to an estimated 555,900 tonnes.

In fact despite the record harvest, export earnings have presented a mixed picture. Bank of Tanzania (BoT) data show cashew earnings falling to $369.2 million in the year ending August 2026, from $527.6 million in the preceding comparable period. Figures attributed to the Cashew Nut Board of Tanzania, which cover marketing cycles rather than the central bank’s 12-month reporting period, indicate an increase from $398.8 million in 2025 to $479.7 million in 2026.

Differences in reporting periods may account for the divergence. Nevertheless, the figures underline the importance of examining how much value Tanzania captures from its agricultural output, rather than relying on production volumes alone.

The government says, it seeks to increase the proportion processed domestically to 60 percent by 2030, from just under 20 percent currently.

But similar challenges extend to other export crops. Tobacco production is estimated at 122,000 tonnes, with more than 90 percent exported as unmanufactured leaf. Coffee production reached about 87,000 tonnes in 2025/26, while more than 96 percent of the crop left the country as green beans. According to the BoT’s September 2026 Monthly Economic Review, coffee earnings declined to $269.3 million from $324.6 million, while tobacco earnings increased to $570.2 million from $436.3 million.

Gold lifts exports

Tanzania’s overall export performance has been stronger. The BoT review shows that exports of goods and services rose 16.4 percent to $20.216 billion in the year ending August 2026. Merchandise exports increased 19.8 percent to $11.961 billion from $9.981 billion, with gold accounting for a substantial share of the growth. Gold earnings climbed to $5.625 billion from $4.322 billion.

However, the strong performance of mineral exports also raises questions about the sustainability of relying on commodities and the extent to which their economic benefits translate into broader industrial development. The minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, said legislation restricts the export of raw minerals and requires domestic processing.

In agriculture, she identified district-level industrial parks as a key government intervention intended to address the longstanding practice of exporting raw materials while importing higher-value products manufactured from them. Ms Kapinga cited the 1,572-acre Maranje Industrial Park in Mtwara, where basic infrastructure has been developed and facilities are planned to process cashew nuts, cashew apples and sesame.

The success of such investments, however, will depend on whether the parks can attract manufacturers and operate under conditions that make local production commercially viable.

University of Iringa analyst Ms Samson Rutashobya said factories processing locally grown crops could reduce dependence on raw commodity exports and imported finished products. He said investors would need reliable energy, adequate infrastructure, access to capital and simpler business procedures.

Mr Kiariga similarly called for predictable investment conditions, affordable financing and infrastructure capable of reducing production costs.

An assistant lecturer at Ardhi University, Ms Jasmine Christian, said domestic processing could generate employment across manufacturing, packaging, transport, marketing and sales.

She cautioned, however, that manufacturers must meet product standards and build consumer confidence if locally processed goods are to compete successfully. The value-addition challenge extends beyond Tanzania.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has called for greater investment in processing, with member Dr Gladness Salema, supported by Ms Caroline Kayonga, proposing a framework to connect production, processing and markets across the region.

Dr Salema identified agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, leather, textiles and vehicle manufacturing as sectors offering opportunities for industrial expansion.

Trade figures illustrate the region’s exposure to commodity markets. Trade between the East African Community (EAC) and the rest of the world reached $52.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, with copper and precious metals accounting for 61.9 percent of exports.

Exports increased 41.3 percent year on year, while imports grew 32.9 percent, leaving the bloc with a $300 million trade surplus.

Dr Salema called for the removal of non-tariff barriers, harmonisation of rules of origin and sanitary standards, and improved access to public and private financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly those owned by women and young people.

For Tanzania, the policy challenge is to convert rising production and export earnings into a stronger domestic industrial base.

That requires more than establishing processing facilities: manufacturers must have dependable supplies of raw materials, competitive production costs, access to finance and reliable markets.

Gold has demonstrated how rapidly commodity exports can lift national earnings. Cashew and coffee, meanwhile, illustrate the limitations of depending heavily on unprocessed agricultural exports.