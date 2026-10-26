Tanzanian entrepreneur among 100 young Commonwealth leaders recognized

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian entrepreneur Julius Mbungo has been named among 100 young leaders selected for the 2026 Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust awards for his work to expand opportunities for skilled workers in the informal economy.

Mr Mbungo, founder of technology platforms Toolboksi and Spana, told The Citizen on Monday that the recognition reflected efforts to address challenges facing informal workers, including limited access to customers, technical information and business management tools.

The awards recognise young people working to address community challenges across the Commonwealth and coincide with the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth.

Mr Mbungo was invited by command of King Charles III to a reception hosted by the King and Queen Camilla at St James’s Palace in London, where he met the royal couple.

“Through Toolboksi and Spana, my goal is to help skilled people access opportunities, improve their work and build stronger livelihoods,” he said.

He said the recognition showed that solutions developed in Tanzania could attract international attention.

He also encouraged young Tanzanians to develop ideas that address challenges in their communities, saying they did not need to have everything figured out before making a contribution.

Toolboksi connects tradespeople with households and businesses seeking repair, maintenance, installation and other specialised services. It aims to help workers reach more customers and secure additional work.

Spana focuses on automotive mechanics, using artificial intelligence to support fault diagnosis and repairs. It also offers tools for managing customers, service histories and digital financial records.

The platforms seek to address practical challenges in the informal economy, where limited access to customers, technical guidance and business management tools can constrain growth.

After the reception, Mr Mbungo met Tanzania’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mbelwa Kairuki, to discuss possible support for developing the initiatives.

The awards programme provides recipients with opportunities for mentorship, organisational development and connections with potential partners and funders.