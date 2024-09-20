How Lissozia dances her way into the spotlight

In the dynamic world of Tanzanian dance, where tradition and innovation intertwine, a new star is emerging with a flair that promises to captivate audiences far and wide.

Lissozia Aloyce, known professionally as Liss She, is quickly making a name for herself with her energetic performances and impressive skill set. Her recent appearance alongside Zuchu during a high-profile event in Dodoma has solidified her status as a rising talent in the Tanzanian entertainment scene.

Liss She’s journey into the world of dance is rooted in a supportive and artistically inclined family. Reflecting on her early influences, she shares, “My parents were very supportive from the beginning and even now, because they were deeply involved in the arts themselves.”

This encouragement from her parents laid the foundation for her burgeoning career in dance. Her initial foray into performance began with church songs, notably “Kidoe,” which introduced her to the stage.

As Liss She’s passion for dance grew, as did her repertoire. Her transition from church performances to more contemporary settings marked a significant milestone.

Her first music video, “Gogaga” by Lavalava, showcased her versatility and willingness to embrace different styles. “That video was a pivotal moment for me,” she recalls. “It was an opportunity to blend my traditional dance background with modern elements and reach a wider audience.”

One of the defining moments in Liss She’s career came with her recent performance alongside Zuchu in Dodoma. This high-profile event not only showcased her exceptional talent but also highlighted her ability to hold her own on a grand stage.

“Dancing for Zuchu was an incredible experience,” she enthuses.

“It was an honour to share the stage with such a prominent artiste. I hope to continue working with her in the future, even becoming her official dancer.”

The Dodoma event was more than just a performance; it was a testament to Liss She’s hard work and dedication. Her seamless integration into Zuchu’s act demonstrated her adaptability and stage presence, qualities that are essential for any rising star in the competitive world of dance.

Liss She’s approach to dance is both methodical and creative. For her, crafting choreography involves a deep connection with the music.

“It starts with a song, and then you move from there. To create great moves, you need to know the lyrics first and catch the beats that guide you in making the best choreography,” she explains.

This detailed process allows her to translate the essence of a song into dynamic and expressive dance routines.

In addition to her work with Zuchu, Liss She has also created choreographies for songs like Ayra Starr’s "Sability" and Jay Melody's "Sawa." While these choreographies didn't go viral as she had hoped, she remains undeterred, continuing to push herself creatively.

“They didn’t go viral, just my friends danced,” she says with a laugh, adding, “I felt bad, but I’m still trying.”

Her meticulous approach reflects a blend of technical skill and artistic intuition. Liss She’s ability to interpret music and translate it into movement has set her apart in the Tanzanian dance scene.

It’s this fusion of understanding and creativity that contributes to the uniqueness of her performances.

For Liss She, preparation is key. On a typical day of shooting, she wakes up early to handle home chores before diving into rehearsals.

“I practice the choreographies that I want to go and shoot, prepare my outfits, and then call my videographer to schedule the best time and location for the shoot based on my idea,” she shares.

Flexibility is also a hallmark of her process—she practices whenever she has free time, boredom strikes, or when it’s part of her schedule, which includes learning two new dance challenges per week alongside daily physical exercises.

Looking ahead, Liss She is brimming with ambition. She envisions establishing a dance academy that will cater to both children and adults.

“I want to share my passion for dance and help others develop their skills,” she says.

Her vision includes creating an environment where aspiring dancers can learn and grow, furthering the reach and appreciation of Tanzanian dance.

In addition to her dance career, Liss She has a growing interest in painting, although she has yet to formally pursue it. “I’ve always liked painting, even though I haven’t had the chance to learn about it yet,” she admits.

This artistic inclination suggests that her creativity extends beyond the dance floor, offering a glimpse into her broader artistic aspirations.

Reflecting on her journey, Liss She offers a piece of advice that encapsulates her philosophy: “Everything is possible except turning death into life. This means anyone can achieve their dreams with consistency and a willingness to learn.”

Her words are a testament to her belief in perseverance and continuous growth.

Liss She also draws inspiration from artists who have paved the way for others in the industry. “A dancer that inspires me is Afronitaa from Ghana,” she reveals.

Afronitaa’s influence highlights the global connections and cross-cultural inspirations that enrich Liss She’s approach to dance.

Lissozia Aloyce, or Liss She, is a name that is swiftly gaining recognition in Tanzanian dance. Her recent performance with Zuchu is a significant milestone in her promising career.

With her distinctive style, commitment to her craft, and ambitious plans for the future, Liss She is poised to become a leading figure in the dance world.