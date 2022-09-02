How Mapanch BMB is soaring to stardom with hit lyrics

Mapanch’s musical genre isn’t confined to Bongo Flava. As a diverse artiste, he can sing afro-pop, afro-beat and reggae.

In past few years, only a few names from Bongoflava industry were dominating the airwaves both local and beyond borders. But things are changing…a number of talented singers are emerging almost every day.

Masoud Twalib best known as Mapanch BMB is rising steeply to stardom after being quiet for the last six months.

‘My love’ hit marker officially entered the Bongo flava scene three years ago with his first single titled ‘Mazoea’ back in 2019.

But at his home town, Tanga, he was best known for the song called ‘Chuki’.

The 28-year old artiste had an interest in music from tender age but most people including his own family believed in his talent after listening to Chuki from local radios in Tanga.

“I remember when my mother heard my voice in the local radio station playing my song, she was so happy. Before that she saw music as indecency,” he says

Mapanch explains that things changed from there, he received great support not only from close family and friends but his new emerged fans too

“That moment changed my life, I became known in my region, Tanga” he smirks.

‘Chuki’ gave him a chance to perform with Bongoflava heavyweights in different stages within Tanga.

His skills went beyond singing, his masterly for writing songs and his unique ability in singing to different crafted beats lender him a nickname ‘Mapanch’.

Catchy melodies set him apart from other artistes who’d preceded him in music.

A quick listen to any of tracks and you’ll almost immediately notice a uniqueness in sound and melody, this is something which he is conscious about and puts a lot of effort to achieve

“Some say I sound like a Jamaican artiste or Nigerian but all I hear is my voice and my style,” he explains.

Mapanch’s musical genre isn’t confined to Bongo Flava. As a diverse artiste, he can sing afro-pop, afro-beat and reggae.

Coming from a long line of musician, his father was a guitarist in a Taarab band.

Mapanch moved to Dar es Salaam in 2015 to pursue his dream in music career.

Being a new bee in town with no music no shows, Mapanch decided to put music aside and venture into other activities to make money.

After sometimes he came across producer Kimambo and he was able to record a few songs including ‘Makororo’.

In 2020, he released his first extended playlist dubbed ‘Revolution’.

“After releasing Revolution, I started to receive calls and interviews from different media houses… that’s when the music career started paying off,” says Mapanch.

The following year he signed with Wanene entertainment then started releasing a bunch of songs such as ‘Gere’, ‘Good boy’, ‘Kooni’ and ‘Maya’.

His latest song ‘My Love’ stirred beef with an old friend, Bongo Flava superstar, Marioo.

The two talented artistes collaborated in a beautiful love song a couple of months back but Mapanch only released the vibrant song early last month.

Both artists bring their best selves to the newly released single ‘My Love’ creating a timely gift for both the single and couple listeners to enjoy.

But in a span of few hours the song was removed from YouTube account with Marioo saying it was uploaded without a notice.

“This is my first song very well received and for the first time in my career the video entered the trend zone,” says Mapanch

The saga isn’t over yet but both artistes and fans are hoping for it to be resolved soon.

Apart from music, Mapanch is still engaged in businesses including the coconut business where he transport and sell coconuts from his home town to Dar.