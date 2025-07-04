Zuchu crowned best female artiste at Africa Golden Awards

Dar es Salaam. Zuhura Othman Soud, popularly known as Zuchu, reached new heights in African music on May 3, when she was named Best Female Artiste of the Year at the prestigious Africa Golden Awards—an accolade that affirmed her talent and placed Tanzania’s musical prowess on the global stage.

In a post that quickly went viral, the award organisers celebrated her win as “TANZANIA RISING before the world’s eyes,” describing every song and performance she delivers as “a love letter to her homeland.”

They went on to portray Zuchu as “the face of AFRICAN EXCELLENCE” and “a symbol of inspiration for aspiring stars across the continent.”

“This is TANZANIA’S TIME TO SHINE,” the organisers wrote in a message shared on Thursday, July 3—a sentiment that struck a chord with her fans across Africa and beyond.

The May triumph came just months after her recognition at the Trace Awards held in Zanzibar, where the Honey hitmaker received the Zanzibar Award—a special honour recognising her contribution to Tanzania’s music industry and her growing impact across East Africa.

Although she did not win in the top categories of Best Female Artiste and Best Artiste in Eastern Africa at the Trace Awards, her presence was among the evening’s highlights, with the Zanzibar Award underscoring her deep cultural and sonic influence in the region.

With two major accolades in a single year, Zuchu’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. Yet, earlier this year, the singer surprised fans by mysteriously archiving most of her Instagram posts, leaving followers speculating about the reason behind the digital reset.

While she has yet to clarify the move, the shift has only added intrigue to her evolving brand and public persona.

Zuchu is not the only Tanzanian artiste making waves in 2025. Fellow songstress and industry rival Nandy took home the Best Tanzania Artiste award at the Trace Awards, further fuelling the perception of healthy competition at the top of Tanzania’s music scene.

Meanwhile, rising star Abigail Chams made history by becoming the first Tanzanian female artiste to earn a nomination at the BET Awards.

Although she did not win, the nod alone marked a groundbreaking achievement and signalled Tanzania’s growing recognition on global platforms.

Together, these milestones paint a picture of an industry in full bloom—driven by talent, ambition, and a hunger for international acclaim.

Now five years into her career with the WCB record label, Zuchu is preparing for a string of major performances scheduled this July in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, and Arusha.

For fans, the upcoming shows are more than entertainment—they’re a celebration of a Tanzanian icon turning personal success into a source of national pride.