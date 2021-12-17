Bongo flava Artistes who made it big in 2021

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Like 2020, 2021 is seeing Tanzanian musicians outdoing themselves by releasing a great deal of hits that are taking the country and the region by storm.

From streams, downloads, views and countdowns here are some of the artistes who their releases becoming the fastest songs to attain million streams, and in some cases earned the accolade of most-streamed record in different platforms.





Alikiba

Alikiba is one of the region’s few artistes who have managed to stay relevant despite being in the industry for close to two decades.

After being quiet for a long time. The King of Bongo Flava came with ‘Only One King’ Album which has over 22.7 million streams on Boom play.

His 2021 back to back hits of Salute featuring Nigeria’s Rudeboy, Jealousy and ‘Bwana Mdogo’ with Patoranking reaffirmed his status as a bongo flava heavyweight

Salute has over 6.8 million views on YouTube, the song also topped several music charts in radio and digital.

Alikiba is also in Boom Play’s most streamed artiste list for this year.

Harmonize

Another hit maker and well known in the Afrobeat industry. Harmonize came to the Bongo Flava industry and changed the status quo immediately after exiting the WCB record label.

The CEO of ‘Konde Gang’, has managed to grab a title for himself as the only Bongo Flava artiste who can sing in English without international collaboration.

‘Kwangaru’ singer is the most played artiste in a number of country’s radio stations, clubs and entertainment areas.

Harmonize has over 39 million stream on Boom Play with his recently released ‘High School’ Album recording 12.2million streams,

‘Attitude’ another banger for Konde Gang CEO that saw Harmonize collaborating with Congolese soukous musician Awilo Longomba.

“It is one of radio and party DJ’s favourites, enjoying constant airplay and getting the fans dancing on social media,”





Nandy

Nandy is unarguably Tanzania’s top female bongo flava singer. The only female artiste in East Africa with her own festival, ‘Nandy festival’

Like last year, 2020. Nandy ends the year with an International trophy, crowned as the Best Female Artiste in East Africa in a nomination category that featured strong contenders such as fellow compatriot Zuchu, Nadia Mukami – Kenya, Vinka – Uganda, Sheebah Karungi – Uganda, Nikita Kering – Kenya, Tanasha Donna – Kenya, Knowles Butera – Rwanda.

The African princess has over 31 million streams on Boom Play with her song ‘Nimekuzoea’ reads 9 million views on YouTube

Her name also appears in Grammy’s nominated reggae album ‘Pamoja’ which if the album won the African Princess will also receive a “certificate of the appreciation in the Grammy”.





Marioo

Another artist who really solidified his position in Bongo Flava scene this year is Marioo and it’s been exciting to watch his steady rise since his 2020 monster amapiano hit ‘Mama Amina’ with Sho Madjozi and Bontle Smith.

Currently with ‘Beer tamu’, ‘For You’, ‘Inatosha’ and Asante Marioo is Bongo Flava’s ‘Toast of the Moment’ with hit singles rocking the airwaves across the country.

Marioo has a total 18 million streams in Boom play, his song ‘Beer tamu’ currently reads 2.5 million streams in Boom Play and 3 million views on YouTube.

Like Harmonize, Marioo’s hit songs are a most-played songs in clubs and radio stations across the country





Zuchu

One year in the game and she already have 50 million streams on boom play.

WCB signee Zuhura Othman Soud better known by her stage name Zuchu has made history becoming the artiste with the most watched song on YouTube for the year 2021.

Zuchu made history by becoming the first female artiste in east Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube, and become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve that milestone within the 11 month.

‘Sukari’ that was released on January 30, 2021 has so far garnered over 60 million views, becoming the most watched solo-song in Sub-Saharan Africa.





Diamond Platnumz

The Guru of music business in the industry of Bongo Flava, Diamond Platnumz is among the pioneers that make sure Bongo Flava music is shining in the international market.

Recently during the 8th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) saw ‘Jeje’ singer emerging as the top talent in East Africa.

That not being the first award, Chibu has won a number of awards both local and international. His 2021 club banger ‘Kamata’ has 7.8 million views on YouTube in five months while ‘Iyo’ featuring South Africa’s acts, Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz and Ntosh Gazi has over 16 million views. Iyo hit was released in July, 2021

In Boom play, Diamond Platnumz has 52 total streams





Rayvanny

Chui has made remarkable records in the Bongo Flava industry for this year, 2021.

From becoming the first African artiste to ever perform at the MTV European Music Awards main event alongside Colombian Superstar to starting his own record label Next Level Music (NLM)

The young NLM CEO performed ‘Mama Tetema’ alongside Maluma in Hungary

Apart from that his Album ‘Sound from Africa’ has a total 18. 1 million streams in Boom play.

While ‘Mama Tetema’ featuring Maluma has 10 million views in just one month.





Meja Kunta

The living dead who come from death, Meja kunta is among the list of artistes of 2021 that were doing the best in the music industry.

Meja kunta known by his hit single, “Mamuu” from the singeli music, meja brought many attention to the artist all around the world due to the way he sings and performs the music.

After the release of Wanga that feature WCB signee Lavalava, the song get the most recognition that made the international producer Swizz beats to add something extra in the music and repost his work for several times, his now among the artist that are trend with the song such as “Madanga ya mke wangu, Mamuu, Chura superstar and Naumia Moyo”.





Moni Central Zone

Saga of Mchizi Moni has been an up and down situation in the Bongo Flava music industry, but things change and now the numbers don’t lie on his music.

When you talk about Moni Central Zone, I mean the rapper that is consistent and workaholic who doesn’t know how to quit no matter what the situations that he encounters in his life without forgetting the way they have been kidnaped.

Speaking about his music, monicentrazone has been creating hits song such as “Malekezo chapter 1 and 2, my life, Lamoto, mihela.

Now his under rooftops label, before that Monicentralzone was the solo artist that doesn’t have someone behind his back.