Fashion homecoming: Anissa Mpungwe unveils Resort 2025 collection

Celebrated Tanzanian fashion designer Anissa Mpungwe, the creative force behind Anissa Mpungwe Atelier, made a triumphant return home with the unveiling of her Resort 2025 collection.

The show, themed Mahari, which is Swahili for dowry, unfolded over the weekend, marking a symbolic homecoming for Anissa.

The designer shared her wealth of knowledge and 18 decades of global fashion experience with Tanzanian designers and fashion enthusiasts. Her collection featured a stunning array of designs, from playful bodysuits and laser-cut-out satin shirts to smooth, suede-like fabrics in shirt dresses and beaded bodices.

Each piece struck a delicate balance between conservatism and playfulness, accentuating original prints that celebrate the elegance of a woman's figure with slouchy sleeves, flared skirts, and form-hugging shapes.

Anissa emphasised the importance of fashion in Tanzania and beyond, highlighting a disparity between local and international designers.

"Our counterparts abroad study these matters extensively," she said. "Here in Tanzania, many aspire to be fashion designers but lack formal education and investment. Fashion is a viable business, so they must take it seriously and invest."

Beyond showcasing her collection, Anissa revealed plans to open a shop for her collection and organise another fashion show next year.

Her designs have graced celebrities worldwide, including former US First Lady Michelle Obama and artists Solange Knowles, Anele Mdoda, Lira, Simphiwe Dana, and Amel Larrieux.

Anissa's journey began as a high school student at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls in South Africa, where she initially sketched for friends as a hobby.

She has participated in more than 10 fashion shows in different countries outside South Africa, including Portugal, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Mozambique, Kenya, Angola, and Germany.

Her passion has since blossomed into a career celebrated for its innovation and cultural resonance.