Chasing wins, losing life

When we think of addiction, alcohol and drugs often come to mind. The image is familiar. A disheveled relative, visibly struggling, consumed by the search for their next hit. Betting rarely enters that picture.

Betting addiction looks different. It can be the person placing bets during work hours, refreshing their phone between tasks, carrying growing debt while trying to recover from the last loss. There is always a belief that the next attempt will fix everything. Ten sure odds, and everything will be recovered.

Because betting feels ordinary and widely accepted, it often goes unnoticed. It is treated as a harmless habit or a temporary phase, even when it begins to interfere with daily life. For many young people in Tanzania, this pattern has become increasingly common, blending into routines and conversations without raising concern.

Part of what makes betting so hard to step away from is how it works on the brain. Wins come unpredictably, and that uncertainty keeps people engaged far longer than they expect. Each win triggers a small release of dopamine, the chemical that makes the brain feel rewarded, which makes even occasional wins feel thrilling. Over time, betting becomes less about fun and more about holding on to hope — the hope that one more bet will change everything. This hope can temporarily replace feelings of stress, frustration, or boredom. The mind begins to overestimate control, remembering wins more vividly than losses and seeing patterns where none exist. Losses stop being warnings; they become challenges to overcome, with the next bet promising to fix everything. This cycle taps into basic human behaviour: the desire for reward, the pull of optimism, and the brain’s response to dopamine, all of which make it surprisingly easy to continue even as the consequences grow and life starts to unravel.

At first, it is occasional. A bet during a football match. Something you do once in a while. Then it becomes weekly. Then daily. At some point, you realise you cannot shake it off.

Even after losing for weeks, the belief stays the same. This next one will be different. This one will be the big break. This one will recover everything that was lost before.

Along with that comes shame. You start worrying about how you would be seen if people knew. Whether they would understand. Whether they would judge you. So you keep it to yourself. Meanwhile, the real cost shows up quietly. Debt builds. Money never seems to last. Basic needs become harder to meet. Life starts revolving around waiting for a win that is supposed to fix everything. In betting, that win rarely comes. The system is built so that the house benefits most, while individuals keep chasing recovery.

Once you see what betting is doing to your life, the money lost, the stress, the constant chase for a win that never comes, it becomes clear that something has to change. Ignoring it or hoping it will stop on its own only makes the problem worse. The next step is taking control in ways that actually work, starting small and building habits that give you back your time, your money, and your peace of mind.

How to respond

Acceptance

The first step is admitting to yourself that this is a problem. You can’t fix something you refuse to see. Be honest: it’s not just a bad habit or a phase. It’s a behaviour that needs to be addressed.

Put friction between you and betting

Make it harder to get back in. Delete betting apps. Leave WhatsApp groups. Unfollow accounts that push “sure bets.” If it nudges you toward betting, remove it.

Be honest about what it's doing to your life

Look at the money gone, the stress, the guilt. Stop pretending it’s just luck or fun. The more honest you are, the easier it is to take back control.

Replace the habit, not just remove it

Betting fills a gap: boredom, stress, hope. Find something else that fills it without hurting you. Exercise, a side hustle, journaling, even sitting with discomfort. Don’t leave the space empty or you’ll circle back.

Get support.

Talk to someone you trust or get professional help. Sharing the load makes it easier to see what you’re doing and why. A counsellor, therapist, or financial coach can help you figure out how to regain control. Asking for help doesn’t make you weak. It makes change possible.

Betting does not start as a problem for most people. It starts as curiosity, pressure, boredom, or hope for quick relief. But when it begins to interfere with your finances, your peace of mind, and your ability to plan for the future, it deserves to be taken seriously. A healthier relationship with money comes from honesty, boundaries, and support, not shame or secrecy. For young people especially, choosing to step back from betting is not a failure. It is a decision to protect your future before the damage becomes permanent.

Haika Gerson is a writer and psychology student at the University of Derby, passionate about human behaviour and mental well-being.



