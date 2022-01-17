King Kaka named Bitcasino global ambassador

As the casino’s new global ambassador, King Kaka is charged with spreading word about the perks players are enjoy choosing to play at Bitcasino. Speaking on his new role King Kaka, he was proud to be associated with Bitcasino as their new global ambassador.

Kenyan rapper King Kaka has been named global ambassador of world’s crypto casino, Bitcasino, in a partnership that is set to revolutionise gaming experience for fans in Africa and beyond.

“If you’re looking for the real deal, there’s no better place to play than Bitcasino. Whether it is Premier League tickets or a trip to a true high-roller casino, Bitcasino’s VIPs always receive the red carpet treatment,” said the rapper.

Kaupo Kangro, the head of Casino at Bitcasino, said they were delighted with King Kaka’s arrival to the Bitcasino family.

“We work every day to ensure Bitcasino players enjoy only the best, and alongside King Kaka, we can promise plenty more to come over 2022 and beyond.”





VIPs at Bitcasino gain access to world-class experiences that money can’t buy, including personal invitations to watch Premier League matches from the comfort of an executive box.

Bitcasino VIPs will soon be able to visit the Bombay Club in person, bringing the famous online live casino into the real world, featuring fine dining and the same dealers players know and love.