Music and dance galore await at 2022 Fiesta summer jam

Bongo’s summer extravaganza is all set for the 19th edition after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 outbreak. Opening show of Fiesta festival will take place at Nelson Mandela ground in Sumbawanga, Rukwa region on September 17 with a host of local artistes gracing the stage.

This time around it is a local show by local artistes who are adored countrywide because of their chart topping hits. The line-up moves from Rayvanny, Saraphina, Mr Bluu, Nay wa mitego, Dullah Makabila, Marioo to a new breakout artiste, Jay Melody.

Nakupenda hit maker, Sharif Said Juma best known as Jay Melody narrated that the fiesta 2022 came at the ample time as he has prepared a stellar performance for his fans with a track list of all his hits songs.

“I’m full of confidence and energy that my fans will enjoy the show from what I have prepared myself for. Fiesta 2022 couldn’t come at a better time, this year will be different from the last time I performed as underground local artiste back in 2018,” he says.

Running with the theme, ‘Weka Maneno’ Swahili for put words, which tells that it is up to artistes and fans to say what they want to experience from the 2022 Fiesta.

Organized by Clouds Media Group, this year’s edition will run in four regions from each zone. Tomorrow’s show in Sumbawanga will represent the Southern Highlands Zone, then the summer jam will move to Tabora, Mwanza in the Lake Zone, before hitting Dodoma grounds later in the year.

Arusha will be the next stop from Dodoma, Fiesta 2022 will then set off to Mtwara with a climax show in Dar es Salaam.

Apart from the performances, there will also be different activities in each zone such as discussions, social services like health check-ups, dance and Dj competitions as well as sport bonanza

“This time round we are prepares to give Fiesta fans a season to remember,” says Associate Public Relations at Clouds Media Group, Emilian Mallya

To welcome the new season for Fiesta, organizers held an opening show, dubbed ‘Kontena la anko tajiri’ , which took place at Vingunguti grounds in the city, Dar es Salaam. Whereby revelers were able to get a taste of what will go down throughout the season from a few Bongo Flava artistes including Weusi, Marioo, Jay Melody, Saraphina and others.

Sharing with The Beat, Isaack Jumanne, Fiesta fan says he is eager to see Weusi, Lulu diva and more other artistes at Fiesta stages.

“When the word ‘Fiesta’ pops into my mind I always imagine super lit performances from artistes like Stamina and Roma Mkatoliki. I am excited to see what they will bring this year” he says.

On her part, Rosemary Julius wishes to see the opportunities that the late Ruge used to share with the regions in which Fiesta was expected to happen at that time.

“Back then Fiesta used to come with a bucket full of opportunities especially for youths, I am looking forward to witnessing that and enjoy a few music performances off course,” she narrates.

Despite the tragic loss of Ruge Mutahaba, one of the pioneers of the festival, Fiesta has managed to live on with programs such as Kipepeo, Fursa, Supernyota and dj battles to honor Ruge’s efforts in the festival.

Fiesta has been entertaining the revelers for more than 15 years since it was first officially branded as ‘Fiesta’ in 2004. Per usual, the festival usually travels across major Tanzania regions giving music vibes, education and employment opportunities for the residents.

Fiesta has always been a gateway for artistes to showcase their skills and grow their fan base on both local and international scenes.

The festival brought the biggest names in the industry such as Rick Ross, Lil Kim, T.I and many others.