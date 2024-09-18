Abductions: Which investigators can help stop growing madness?

Dar es Salaam. Political parties and rights groups in Tanzania are divided on how best to address the alarming wave of abductions in the country.

While some are advocating for foreign investigators to step in, citing a lack of public trust in local institutions, others believe that local security forces are capable of resolving the situation.

The ongoing debate raises a critical question: Should Tanzania rely on a judiciary commission of inquiry or involve foreign investigators to restore trust and ensure justice?

Opposition leaders, notably from Chadema, are firm in their belief that only independent, external forces can deliver an impartial investigation.

They argued that the current crisis has eroded public trust in local authorities and that a transparent solution is needed to restore faith in the system.

The Chadema’s vice chairman for the mainland, Mr Tundu Lissu, is among the most vocal advocates for external intervention.

He has expressed deep scepticism regarding the ability of local security forces to impartially investigate these incidents.

“We cannot expect security forces, who are often suspected of involvement, to provide an unbiased investigation,” Mr Lissu stated.

He pointed out that judicial commissions in Tanzania typically report directly to the President, and their findings often remain confidential, preventing the transparency required in such sensitive cases.

“At this point, security forces should be investigated, not the ones leading the investigation. The people need transparency, and that can only come from external investigators,” Mr Lissu remarked, making it clear that, in his view, an international body would be far more likely to bring about accountability.

Similarly, the party’s chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, echoed Mr Lissu’s concerns, stressing that an independent entity like Scotland Yard should be called in to conduct a thorough investigation.

According to Mr Mbowe, international investigators would bring a much-needed level of objectivity and impartiality that local agencies are currently unable to provide.

“Considering the government’s mishandling of previous abduction cases, bringing in international investigators is the only way to restore public trust. Scotland Yard would ensure an unbiased and transparent investigation,” he argued.

In contrast, the ruling party, CCM’s secretary general, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, has dismissed calls for foreign investigators, advocating instead for patience and reliance on local institutions.

He argued that the government is committed to resolving the abduction cases but cautioned against rushing to conclusions or making divisive statements that could worsen the situation.

“These incidents could have various sources, whether from the opposition, the police, or even CCM. What is needed is a thorough, impartial investigation.

The government is already taking action, and we must give it the time it needs to complete its work,” Dr Nchimbi said, calling for calm and patience in the face of mounting pressure.

He also criticised Chadema’s ten-day ultimatum for the government to provide updates on missing party members, arguing that such demands only serve to heighten tensions. “Issuing ultimatums only benefits those who seek to undermine the government and the ruling party. We must avoid divisive tactics,” Dr Nchimbi stressed.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has also responded to the abduction crisis, expressing deep sorrow over the killing of Chadema member Ally Mohamed Kibao and urging the investigative authorities to expedite their work.

“Tanzania is a democratic nation, and such brutal acts will not be tolerated. The government is fully committed to ensuring justice is served,” she affirmed, calling for detailed reports on the ongoing investigations.

On top of that, CUF’s Director of Protocol, Communications, and Foreign Affairs, Mr Mohamed Ngulangwa, believes that Tanzania’s security forces are capable of delivering justice if they are genuinely committed to investigating the crimes.

He pointed to historical examples to illustrate that even high-ranking officials within the police force have been prosecuted when internal investigations were conducted properly. “Look at the case of the gemstone traders murdered in Sinza two decades ago,” Ngulangwa said, referring to the successful prosecution of senior police officers involved in the case.

“When the system wants to, it works. The same can be said for the murder of journalist David Mwangosi, where a police officer was arrested and charged. The issue here is about commitment, not capability,” he emphasised.

However, Mr Ngulangwa acknowledged that public trust in the police force has eroded in recent years due to unresolved cases like the fatal shooting of CUF member Aziza Magumba three years ago.

“No officer has been held accountable for her death, which leaves serious doubts about the justice system,” he lamented.

He believes the demand for foreign investigators stems more from this growing distrust than from any lack of technical expertise within the local police force.

Human rights organisations, on the other hand, are pushing for systemic reforms that go beyond immediate investigations, emphasising long-term accountability and institutional change.

From a broader human rights standpoint, the solution to Tanzania’s abduction crisis may go beyond individual investigations.

The National Coordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), Mr Onesmo Olengurumwa, believes that while an investigation is essential, systemic reforms are equally critical.

“The president’s call for an investigation into these disappearances is a positive step,” he said.

However, he argued that Tanzania must ratify international conventions like the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and the Convention Against Torture to ensure long-term solutions.

“These conventions would bind future governments to act on such cases and prevent them from occurring again,” he explained, highlighting the need for institutional change.

On the other hand, the Executive Director of the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Dr Anna Henga, offered a balanced perspective on the ongoing debate.

She acknowledged that while a judiciary commission of inquiry could lack the public’s trust, foreign investigators might also face challenges, particularly when accessing sensitive information from local sources.

“What really matters is not just who investigates but whether there is the political will to see the investigation through,” Dr Henga emphasised.

“If the government is committed to transparency and accountability, that’s what will make the real difference,” she added, stressing that political commitment is key to resolving the crisis.

Offering an alternative viewpoint, the President of the Tanganyika Law Society, Mr Boniface Mwabukusi, proposed the formation of a national commission that includes representatives from all sectors of society.

He argued that both a judiciary commission and foreign investigators have limitations.

“What we need is a more democratic process—one that involves the community and ensures transparency. A national commission would allow every group to have a voice and help restore public trust,” Mr Mwabukusi suggested, noting that this approach could provide a more inclusive and effective solution to the abduction crisis.

He also criticised the reliance on foreign investigators, asserting that the issue is not a lack of technical expertise but a lack of accountability.