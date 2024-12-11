Closing the gaps: How Tanzania can ensure credible elections

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania prepares for its 2025 general election, the integrity of its electoral system has become a focal point of discussion.

The Presidential, Parliamentary, and Councillors Elections Act, the Political Parties Affairs Act, and the National Electoral Commission (NEC) Act, all enacted in 2024, have come under increasing scrutiny for containing significant loopholes that undermine transparency, fairness, and inclusivity.

As one of the CSOs that monitor elections in the country, the National Coordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), Mr Onesmo Olengurumwa, believes that the key to a fair electoral process lies in ensuring the independence of NEC.

“The NEC’s current lack of autonomy raises doubts about its impartiality. Its operations appear influenced by the executive branch, which undermines public confidence,” he says.

He also called for transparency in the appointment of NEC commissioners through an independent vetting body.

“This body must include representatives from political parties, civil society organisations, and professional bodies. It will ensure that commissioners are chosen based on merit, not political bias,” he emphasised.

He also stressed the importance of financial independence for NEC. “The NEC must be allocated a separate, legally mandated budget that is free from political influence,” he said, adding that such reforms would restore trust in the Commission’s ability to manage elections impartially.

A lawyer from the Tanzania Constitution Forum (TCF), Thobias Messanga, brought attention to the pressing issue of campaign finance, describing it as a major factor contributing to electoral imbalances.

“The ruling party has an unfair advantage due to access to state resources, which are often used to influence elections,” he asserted.

To address this, Mr Messanga proposes introducing strict campaign finance regulations.

“Political parties and candidates should disclose their sources of funding, set expenditure limits, and provide regular financial reports,” he suggested.

He further emphasised the role of oversight in maintaining fairness.

“An independent body must oversee campaign finance to ensure transparency and fairness in resource allocation. Campaign finance laws are crucial to creating a level playing field and ensuring that money does not determine election outcomes,” he added.

The issue of voter registration also raises concerns; a political scientist at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda, considers this another critical area in need of reform.

“We must ensure that every eligible citizen can participate in the election,” he argued.

Dr Mbunda advocates for a centralised and digitised voter registration system, saying it would improve accuracy, reduce manipulation, and make the process more transparent.

He also underscored the need for regular independent audits of voter rolls. “This would prevent disenfranchisement and ensure that voter data is accurate and up-to-date,” he explained.





Electoral disputes remain another persistent issue.

According to Dr Mbunda, the current mechanisms for resolving electoral grievances are inadequate.

“Electoral dispute resolution is critical to ensuring fairness in the process. Without an effective mechanism, grievances can escalate into unrest, undermining the credibility of the election results,” he warned.

He proposes establishing an independent electoral tribunal with the authority to handle election-related disputes, including voter fraud and campaign violations.

“This tribunal should be staffed by non-partisan judges appointed through a transparent process,” he suggested. Chadema’s Protocol, Communications, and Foreign Affairs Director, Mr John Mrema, has long criticised the media’s role in election campaigns.

“The media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion during elections. Ensuring equal access for all political parties is essential for a fair and competitive race,” he says.

Mr Mrema calls for stricter media regulations requiring both public and private outlets to provide balanced coverage during campaigns.

“Media outlets should be held accountable, and sanctions should be imposed on those that fail to meet these standards,” he stressed.

He also advocates for a more transparent process for registering political parties.

“The registration process must be fair and not disproportionately favour the ruling party. Decisions on party registration should be open to independent judicial review,” he explained.

For his part, a political analyst at the Open University, Dr Revocatus Kabobe, believes Tanzania can benefit from adapting international best practices in electoral reform.

“While international standards provide valuable frameworks for ensuring democratic governance, they must be adapted to the realities of Tanzania’s political landscape,” Dr Kabobe remarked.

Dr Kabobe highlighted the successes of countries like Ghana, which have implemented digital voter registration systems and established independent election tribunals.

“These reforms have increased transparency and reduced electoral fraud. Tanzania can draw valuable lessons from their experiences,” he said.

ACT Wazalendo’s Secretary-General, Ado Shaibu, highlighted the need to allow independent candidates to run for office.

“The exclusion of independent candidates reduces political diversity and voter representation, which are essential for democracy,” he said.

Mr Shaibu urged for reforms that eliminate restrictions on independent candidates, providing voters with more options.

Similarly, Vice Chairman of NCCR-Mageuzi, Mr Joseph Selasini, emphasised the importance of NEC’s independence.

“Without structural reforms, public confidence in the electoral process will remain low,” Selasini stated.

He advocated for a transparent, non-partisan process for appointing NEC commissioners, stating, “The NEC must operate without political interference to ensure fair elections.”

Strengthening the legal and institutional mechanisms for enforcing electoral laws is paramount.

Both Dr Kabobe and Messanga stress the importance of establishing a dedicated electoral tribunal to handle election-related cases swiftly.

Dr Kabobe also suggested implementing public education campaigns to inform citizens about their rights and the new reforms.