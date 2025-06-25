Digital slogans dominate political battlefield ahead of October polls

Dar es Salaam. With just months to go before Tanzania’s 2025 General Election, the country’s political contest is increasingly shifting to the digital realm, where slogans have become a central weapon in the race for influence, legitimacy, and mobilisation.

Even before official campaigns kick off, social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram have been transformed into arenas of political expression, where parties are deploying punchy slogans to rally support and frame public discourse.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), along with opposition parties Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo, are at the forefront of this emerging battleground, each crafting resonant messages that reflect their respective priorities and political strategies.

CCM, which recently endorsed President Samia Suluhu Hassan for a second term, maintains its formal slogan “Kazi na Utu, Tunasonga mbele” (Work and Humanity, We Move Forward). But online, the party’s supporters are leaning heavily on informal rallying cries such as “October tunatiki” and “Mama Samia mitano tena”. The two phrases signal both confidence and continuity.

On the other side, Chadema is intensifying its digital activism under the slogan “No Reforms, No Election”, a statement encapsulating its ongoing push for constitutional and electoral changes. The phrase has gone viral across opposition-aligned platforms, appearing in hashtags, memes, profile photos and videos.

ACT-Wazalendo, meanwhile, is promoting slogans such as “October, Linda kura” (October, Protect the Vote), urging its base to stay vigilant and ensure electoral transparency. The slogan is often coupled with civic education messaging and calls to action aimed at strengthening turnout and guarding against irregularities.

Political analysts view these slogans as more than campaign tools but rather, ones that shape the 2025 electoral narrative itself.

“Catchy as they may seem, slogans like ‘No Reforms, No Election’ or ‘October tunatiki’ carry deep ideological weight,” said a political scientist at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda. “They crystallise a party’s core message into a few emotionally resonant words, allowing them to connect quickly and meaningfully with voters, especially the digitally active youth.”

Prof Makame Ali Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar noted the broader implications: “What we’re seeing is a transformation in political communication. Digital slogans are defining narratives and influencing how voters interpret unfolding events—even among those who are undecided.”

With millions of Tanzanians active on social media, parties are racing to dominate the online space early. “In previous elections, slogans gained traction at rallies and on billboards. Today, they trend weeks or even months before campaigns officially begin—and that early exposure matters,” said Dr Paul Loisulie of the University of Dodoma.

He added that some slogans serve multiple purposes: “No Reforms, No Election isn’t just a slogan—it’s a protest, a warning, and a call for mobilisation all rolled into one.”

Analysts argue that the framing power of these slogans can influence perceptions of readiness, legitimacy, and even electoral outcomes.

“ACT-Wazalendo’s ‘Linda kura’ reflects fears of malpractice. It’s a signal to supporters that voting isn’t enough but that you have to protect your vote,” said Dr Revocatus Kabobe from the Open University of Tanzania.

In contrast, CCM’s slogans appear focused on reinforcing national unity and continuity. “Mama Samia mitano tena capitalises on the President’s growing popularity and suggests that her leadership is not yet complete. It’s a strategy to present her second term as essential for consolidating progress,” said Dr Onesmo Kyauke of the University of Dar es Salaam. But the slogan wars are not without risks. Analysts warn that highly polarised messaging can stoke divisions or distort realities.

“There is danger when slogans become instruments of misinformation or political exclusion,” Dr Mbunda cautioned. “Responsible communication must balance mobilisation with democratic values.”

Still, political observers agree that this digital slogan battle is now a fixture of Tanzania’s evolving electoral landscape.

“The slogans are not just words—they are signals of intent, strategy and ideology,” said Prof Ussi. “They show what parties fear, what they promise, and how they wish to be seen.” Mr Justine Kajerero, a lecturer at the University of Dodoma, sees this digital shift as irreversible: “Digital activism is here to stay.

It’s low-cost, high-reach, and politically powerful. But it’s also deceptive—just because a slogan is trending doesn’t mean it reflects real voter sentiment.”

He added: “Many online participants aren’t registered voters. Some are just keyboard warriors. What’s loudest online doesn’t always translate at the ballot box.”

Misinformation also remains a concern.

“There’s a real risk when false content spreads in a country with limited digital literacy,” Mr Kajerero warned.

Amid growing calls for electoral boycotts unless reforms are enacted, questions around voter rights have also surfaced. International policy expert and diplomat Mr Omar Kashera emphasised the constitutional right to vote.

“No political actor has the authority to tell citizens not to participate in elections,” he said.

“The only legitimate reasons not to vote should be extraordinary like natural disasters, death of a candidate, or conflict but not dissatisfaction.”

Mr Kashera said that civic education remains the missing link: “If every Tanzanian understood their electoral rights, many of these debates would look very different.”

As the election season draws closer, analysts agree that while the real battle will be at the ballot box, much of the groundwork is being laid online.