John Tendwa: Controversial figure who shaped Tanzania’s democracy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania mourns the passing of John Tendwa, a distinguished civil servant, who made a mark to the country’s democratic governance.

He passed away in the early hours of December 17, 2024, at the National Hospital of Muhimbili (MNH) in Dar es Salaam, where he had been receiving treatment.

Born in 1946, John Tendwa rose to prominence as the Registrar of Political Parties, a critical role he held from 2001 until his retirement in 2013.

During his 12 years of service, Tendwa oversaw the transition and regulation of Tanzania’s multiparty democracy, succeeding George Liundi and paving the way for his successor, Judge Francis Mutungi.

Tendwa’s tenure spanned two administrations during a transformative era when multiparty politics faced significant challenges.

Known for his resolute and, at times, confrontational style, he balanced his role as a legal custodian of political parties amidst widespread scrutiny and controversy.

Tendwa’s tenure was characterised by his steadfast commitment to enforcing political parties’ regulations, which drew both praise and criticism from political stakeholders.

Opposition parties often accused him of favouring the ruling party, CCM.

Critics argued that his decisions stifled political pluralism, with some pointing to his handling of the Election Expenses Act as a key shortcoming.

For instance, parties lamented his failure to take action against ruling party members who flouted campaign finance rules.

Despite this, Tendwa remained resolute, insisting that his role was bound by existing laws, rather than political inclinations.

But some observers, however, were defending him, praising his integrity and independence in the face of political pressures.

They said he achieved a lot during his term despite the constraints of flawed systems.

Specifically, it was the weaknesses in electoral laws—not Tendwa himself—that were the primary sources of political discord.

And that Tendwa’s independence, while imperfect, laid a foundation for future reforms.

Retirement

Tendwa’s retirement in 2013 was met with mixed reactions.

For some opposition parties, his departure symbolised the end of an era of perceived partiality.

Some of these political leaders expressed hope that his successor would rejuvenate multiparty democracy.

Tendwa himself vigorously defended his scorecard whenever he got an opportunity.

In an exclusive interview a few weeks after his retirement with The Citizen in August 2013 in Harare, Zimbabwe, he said he left office satisfied with what he described as great achievements he attained for the country’s multi-party democracy.

He went on to recount how he had built a nascent registrar’s office virtually from scratch and facilitated the enactment of key laws that have enabled multiparty politics to flourish.

“My critics often don’t know how the Registrar’s office operates and aren’t aware of the challenges office bearers have to surmount there. By the way, it’s never an easy thing to deal with politicians,” Mr Tendwa told The Citizen in Harare, where he had been part of the SADC Observer Mission for the country’s general election.

He further noted that when he was appointed Registrar, he was not even provided with terms of reference for the work his office would have to perform.

Key statutes to guide the operations of the office and the conduct of political parties were either not yet enacted or inadequate.

“When I was appointed, I just didn’t know how I could fulfil my responsibilities. That office needed employees with qualifications in law, but there I was… the only lawyer in the entire office! I consulted the Chief Secretary, who simply told me, ‘Just learn from your predecessor’,” Mr Tendwa reveals.

During his tenure, he said, he managed to send to Parliament several key Bills that resulted in, for instance, the Political Parties Act No 7 of 2009 and the Political Parties Code of Conduct, which went a long way in facilitating mutual understanding amongst Tanzania’s political parties.

He also facilitated the enactment of the Election Expenses Act 2010.

He pointed out that the Election Expenses Act was a challenging law not liked by politicians all over the world because it limits what they can spend during elections.

On allegations that he favoured the ruling party, CCM, the former registrar said that it was a perception that he could not change because at some point, the ruling party was also charging that he was favouring the opposition.

“To me, being accused from both sides means I was doing my job well... When I assumed office, it took me some days to visit all political parties’ offices since they were my major stakeholders. I started with the opposition offices and concluded with the ruling party’s,” he said.

Tendwa shaped the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to both his perception of Tanzania’s political trajectory and his worldview.

No wonder his tenure coincided with growing calls for reforms in the registrar’s office, particularly regarding the independence of its appointment process.

Nevertheless, Tendwa’s legacy remains complex and significant.

He navigated a political landscape fraught with suspicion and polarisation, where his attempts to enforce regulations often put him at odds with various factions.

Life after retirement

After retirement, Tendwa went back to law practice.

He was also known for his unwavering call for reforms, including advocating for a new constitution that would eliminate electoral disputes and deepen democracy.

Engaging in national dialogues, he emphasised institutional accountability.

His insights reflected his deep understanding of Tanzania’s democratic landscape and his vision for a united, transparent political system.

In retrospect, Tendwa will be remembered as a figure who operated within a constrained system, upholding his role with unwavering conviction.

As Tanzania continues to refine its democratic institutions, Tendwa’s efforts—controversial as they were—form part of the nation’s broader political evolution.

Family and personal life

Tendwa leaves behind a large and close-knit family. He is survived by eight children—four sons and four daughters—who are mourning his loss alongside extended relatives and friends.

Known for his humility and wisdom, Tendwa balanced his professional duties with his role as a devoted family man.

His passing marks a profound loss not only to his family but also to the legal and political communities.