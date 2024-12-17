Political parties salute Tendwa’s role in promoting democracy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has lost one of its key political figures, former Registrar of Political Parties (RPPs) John Tendwa, who died on Monday aged 75.

He died at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) after battling a prolonged illness.

Tendwa’s contributions to the country’s political landscape, particularly in promoting fairness, transparency and political pluralism, will leave an enduring legacy.

His son, William, confirmed the news, stating that the family is in the process of making funeral arrangements.

“He passed away around 8pm. We are awaiting the rest of the family before finalising the funeral plans. The mourning process is ongoing, and we are also coordinating with the government on the necessary procedures,” he said.

Tendwa served as RPPs from 2001 to 2013, a pivotal period during which Tanzania’s political system underwent significant reforms.

His tenure was marked by efforts to ensure fair party registration, foster transparency in political processes, and advocate for political pluralism.

His commitment to a free and fair political environment helped solidify the country’s multiparty system.

Even after retiring, Tendwa remained a vocal advocate for political reforms, notably calling for the establishment of a National Election Advisory Council to handle political disputes outside the judicial system.

He also pushed for greater youth and female participation in political decision-making.

In an interview with The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, Tendwa once responded to accusations of bias toward opposition parties, saying, “My goal was to understand their challenges and ensure no party was left behind in the democratic process.”

This stance reflected his belief in inclusivity and fairness for all political factions, regardless of their affiliations.

Tendwa’s passing has prompted tributes from political leaders across the spectrum.

CCM secretary-general Emmanuel Nchimbi described him as a man of integrity who played a crucial role in shaping Tanzania’s democratic development.

“Tendwa’s leadership in overseeing political party registration contributed significantly to the growth of democracy in Tanzania,” he said.

Chadema secretary-general John Mnyika said Tendwa will be remembered as a symbol of fairness and inclusivity.

“His efforts to ensure that political parties had a fair chance to engage in the democratic process were invaluable. His willingness to engage with opposition parties and address their concerns set him apart as a true champion of democracy,” remarked Mr Mnyika.

CUF protocol, communications, and foreign affairs director Mohammed Ngulangwa highlighted Twndwa’s role in promoting political pluralism.

“His tenure as the RPPs allowed him to promote fairness in the political sphere, ensuring all parties, including opposition groups, were allowed to participate in the democratic process,” he said.

NCCR Mageuzi vice chairman Joseph Selasini said Tendwa’s legacy was also rooted in his commitment to dialogue as an avenue for resolving political disputes.

“His approach to listening and mediating political differences contributed to shaping Tanzania’s political landscape,” observed Mr Selasini.

United Democratic Party (UDP) chairman John Cheyo echoed these sentiments, describing Tendwa as a central figure in promoting political stability through dialogue.

“His work as the RPPs helped solidify Tanzania’s multiparty system, and his dedication to creating a more democratic society will not be forgotten,” said the veteran politician.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) secretary-general Tozy Matwanga praised the Tendwa’s commitment to ensuring equal treatment to all political parties.

“He understood the importance of a fair and democratic political system. His dedication to ensuring equal treatment for all political parties will remain an inspiration for future generations,” he said.

Political analysts also weighed in on Tendwa’s impacts, with State University of Zanzibar political scientist Makame Ali Ussi describing him as a “bold defender of fairness,” even in the face of criticism.

“His role wasn’t just about overseeing political parties; it was about ensuring the political process was inclusive, transparent, and fair,” said Prof Ussi.

“He stood as a beacon of integrity during a time when Tanzania’s political system faced multiple challenges.”

Dr Onesmo Kyauke of the University of Dar es Salaam commended Tendwa’s courage in engaging with all political factions.

“What stood out about Tendwa was his courage to speak truth to power. He did not shy away from difficult situations or from engaging all parties. His commitment to fairness made him a respected figure in Tanzanian politics,” he said.

Political activist Buberwa Kaiza also praised Tendwa for his impartiality, saying his legacy would be remembered for generations.