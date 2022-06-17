Rayvanny gets into Spanish Awards nomination list

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Bongo Flava artiste and Next Level Music CEO Rayvanny makes history again by becoming the first African artiste to enter one of Spanish Awards nomination list for his song Mama Tetema

The list of nominees for the 19th edition of Premios Juventud awards for the year 2022 is out and heavy weights in the music industry are set to battle it out for the prestigious awards.

Next Level Music President Rayvanny has become the first African artiste to be nominated in the awards through his hit song Mama Tetema featuring Colombian singer Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma.

Vanny Boy shared the exciting news via his Instagram page, stating that he is pleased to earn such a huge recognition internationally.

He has been nominated in the OMG Collaboration category.

“First African artist to be nominated on Premios Juventud awards Awards Category (OMG Collaboration) #Mamatetema, go vote now,” says Rayvanny.

This year’s awards gala has been scheduled to go down at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, one of the biggest indoor Arena’s in Puerto Rico dedicated to entertainment.