Seaweed farmers grapple with climate change, plastic pollution

Dar es Salaam. Women seaweed farmers in Kikungwi, Unguja, Zanzibar, are struggling with the growing challenges of climate change and plastic pollution, which are severely affecting their livelihoods.

One of the farmers, Ms Bahati Issa Suleiman, described the difficulties they face.

“The once-thriving seaweed industry is struggling due to polluted waters and changing weather patterns,” she said. “We continue harvesting out of habit, but it no longer brings the profits it used to.”

Despite the hardships, Ms Suleiman and other women farmers persist in their work, though their rewards are minimal, especially as they lack access to boats, which would enable them to farm in deeper waters where conditions are more favourable.

Previously, seaweed fetched Sh2,000 per kilogramme, but prices have now dropped to between Sh500 and Sh800. The increase in plastic waste, such as bags and bottles, has polluted the sea, disrupting seaweed growth.

Another farmer, Ms Fatuma Ali, said she faces personal struggles as well. With reduced income, she is often forced to choose between feeding her children and purchasing essential tools for her work.

“After working all day under the sun, I am left with almost nothing,” she said. The low wages and environmental degradation have made her future uncertain, with her dreams of a better life slipping further away each day.

Meanwhile, a coordination officer at the Ministry of Blue Economy in Zanzibar, Mr Omar Saleh Mohamed, explained the island’s ongoing struggles with climate change and resource depletion.

“Zanzibar is grappling with the combined effects of rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and extreme weather events,” he said.

He emphasised that these challenges are having a profound impact on local industries such as tourism and fisheries. The island’s coral reefs, once teeming with marine life and vital to the local economy, are deteriorating, leading to significant losses. “The effects on fisheries and tourism have been devastating,” Mr Mohamed said. “Saltwater intrusion and flooding have also led to the loss of land and livelihoods.”

Despite these setbacks, he said the government is focusing on a transformative vision for the future. “We aim to make Zanzibar a leading hub for the Blue Economy in the Western Indian Ocean by 2050,” he said.

The Blue Economy Policy and strategy are key components of the island’s plans to enhance sectors such as fisheries, tourism, and renewable energy while also strengthening coastal resilience and promoting sustainable tourism. “These are challenging times,” Mr Mohamed acknowledged, “but the potential for growth in sustainable industries is immense, and we are committed to finding solutions.” Parallel to the efforts, Mr Mirko Dunner of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) emphasised the growing potential of the seaweed industry. “Seaweed is an ocean of opportunities,” he said, highlighting its environmental, economic, and social benefits.

Mr Dunner highlighted seaweed farming’s ability to provide multiple benefits, including carbon capture, marine ecosystem restoration, and the reduction of plastic pollution. “The diversification of coastal economies, especially through women’s participation, is one of the most exciting aspects,” he added. However, significant challenges remain. The effects of climate change, including rising sea temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns, are putting pressure on seaweed farming.

A researcher at the Zanzibar Seaweed Cluster Initiative, Dr Flower Msuya, said seawater temperatures have risen from 31°C to 38°C, causing pest infestations and diseases. Despite the difficulties, Dr Msuya and other experts are exploring Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA), which combines seaweed farming with other species such as sea cucumbers. Nevertheless, she pointed out that “access to boats, swimming skills, and land shortages continue to challenge many farmers, especially women.” In Zanzibar, seaweed farming supports over 30,000 people, 80 percent of whom are women. Despite the ongoing challenges, the industry remains a vital source of livelihood for many coastal communities. The Principal Secretary of Zanzibar’s Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Captain Hamad Bakar Hamad, said there is a need to improve infrastructure and market access as seaweed farming plays a crucial role in Zanzibar’s economy, supporting fisheries and tourism, which sustain two-thirds of the population.

Zanzibar’s efforts are part of a broader regional push for environmental sustainability.

Plastic pollution has become a major concern, with East African countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda implementing bans on single-use plastics.

Tanzanian legislator Mr Ali Machano said the East African Community’s Single-Use Plastics Bill aims to unify efforts across the region to address this pressing issue. “It is a collaborative approach,” said Mr Machano. “We must manage plastic waste, develop sustainable alternatives, and ensure our actions protect the environment.” To tackle plastic pollution, new policy frameworks are being developed, such as the Blue Economy Policy and Strategy, which focus on sustainable practices in fisheries, tourism, and renewable energy.

“Our goal is to create a resilient, sustainable blue economy. By responsibly managing marine resources, we can protect our ecosystem and ensure that people’s livelihoods are secure,” he said.

As regional and global efforts converge to combat climate change, resource depletion, and pollution, the interconnectedness of the ocean’s ecosystems has become increasingly apparent.

The hope is that initiatives such as the Great Blue Wall, sustainable seaweed farming, and regional plastic bans will help to safeguard the future of the Blue Economy in Zanzibar and beyond, while promoting a healthier, more resilient planet for future generations.

According to the Environmental Management Act, local government authorities (LGAs) are mandated to collect, transport, and dispose of waste in designated areas.

Among the waste, five percent is plastic, including bottles, which are collected for plastic recovery. This has significantly reduced leakage into dump sites, with almost 100 percent of waste being recovered.

Media reports indicate that the Director General of the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), Dr Immaculate Semesi, has pointed out key challenges, including a shortage of qualified environmental consultants and the ongoing problem of plastic pollution. She stressed that granting NEMC full regulatory authority would improve the enforcement of environmental laws.

“We need full regulatory powers to oversee environmental conservation effectively,” she said. “This would allow us to control plastic bag usage, manage industrial and mining chemicals, and address pollution in major lakes such as Victoria and Tanganyika.”

Meanwhile, Digital Communications and Campaign Coordinator for The Flipflopi Project, Ms Maliehaa Sumar, highlighted the global impact of plastic pollution.

“Plastics from as far as China and Indonesia wash up on our remote archipelago,” she said.