Are you single? You may be at higher risk for mental health issues, experts warn

Mwanza. People who are single or not in romantic relationships are at a higher risk of developing mental health issues compared to those in relationships, a mental health expert has revealed.

Dr Matiko Mwita, a Psychiatrist at Bugando Zonal Referral Hospital (BMC), said on Wednesday that loneliness can contribute to stress and other mental health disorders, making single individuals more vulnerable.

“Research shows that those who are not in relationships are more likely to experience stress, as they often lack someone to confide in,” Dr Mwita said. "While marriage has its challenges, it also helps reduce feelings of loneliness, which can lead to mental health problems."

Dr Mwita explained that being in a relationship provides emotional support, which can help alleviate stress. He noted that the hospital treats more than 50 mental health patients weekly, from different age groups and backgrounds.

Despite this, young people in Mwanza have expressed mixed reactions to the claim. Some agree, while others believe being single offers freedom from relationship stress.

"I enjoy being single," said Paulo Chale, a carpenter. "But sometimes it happens that men can’t avoid relationships, and you find yourself involved. Honestly, I prefer being on my own."

Frank Boniface, a phone accessories vendor at Makoroboi Market, agreed, adding that relationships often bring financial pressure. "Being single is peaceful because you avoid constant demands from a partner. If you're in a relationship, you can't avoid stress, especially if you have more than one partner."

However, Frank George, a businessman, believes being single can lead to loneliness. "There are times you need a partner to share ideas with. If you don’t have that, it’s hard to find happiness."

Secilia Juma, a food vendor, echoed the expert's concerns and urged young people to consider relationships to avoid mental health issues. "While relationships have challenges, they are important for reducing stress. Being alone can lead to bad decisions, like contemplating suicide," she said.

As World Mental Health Day approaches on October 10, the discussion about the link between relationships and mental health has gained attention, highlighting the importance of emotional support in maintaining mental well-being.

World Mental Health Day is recognized on October 10 each year, and the official theme for 2024 is 'It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace.'

First celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, the World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.