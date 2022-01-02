Consider this when setting New Year resolutions

The new year is finally here and as is tradition, it’s time to start focusing on those yearly resolutions. It’s time when many people aim to do things differently in the new year so as to improve their lives. However, only a small percentage succeed.

I believe most of you have already set your own resolutions. As we all know, during the first month of the year, we usually work hard to achieve what we set but as days pass by, we lose the motivation of what we have planned.

There are likely many reasons why people fail to achieve their goals. Maybe we are not motivated enough and we don’t have a clear purpose.

We sought the views of those who have been there, who were generous enough to share the tricks to help you achieve your goals this year.

Last year, I personally was able to accomplish some of the resolutions I had set having learnt from various people and from past experiences. Out of the ten resolutions on my list, I managed to achieve only four. I managed to change the lifestyle that was holding me back from achieving certain goals, worked on increasing self-confidence, saving money as well as practising my religion.

The main reason I did not succeed in the others is because I was paying attention to one goal at a time. I believe this is okay because change takes time and it is a process.

Advertisement

Having failed so many times in the past, I must say following my late grandfather’s advice contributed a lot in my success. One of the valuable lessons I learnt from him is involving people in my plans. He used to tell me that sometimes it’s better sharing your plans with friends or family because it’s possible to find among them someone with similar goals. When this is so, it is easy to support each other along the way.

It helps because when you feel like quitting, your friend, who already knows your intention will motivate you to keep going. This is where the importance of having real friends comes in.

Another valuable tip I have learnt through the years is rewarding yourself for every feat you accomplish. I think we sometimes kill our spirit, because when you achieve your mark, you don’t celebrate it, instead try to celebrate every achievement you make on your resolutions.

Adopting a new lifestyle is not easy, which is why people lose hope. If you know how hard it is to achieve that, then reward yourself with anything you please.

To stick to your resolutions, experts advise that you should focus on one resolution at a time and that there is no need rushing to accomplish all at once.

As I mentioned earlier, the reason why I didn’t complete all my resolutions last year is because I dealt with one goal at a time. Sometimes achieving something can take a month or more.

But if you decide to focus on what matters most, then you will be in the right direction towards making this year special, and you will be sure to achieve your goals.

Experts also advise that you need to have a plan in place to be able to accomplish your goals. Write down any obstacles that usually stand in your way. For example if your resolution was to save money last year, but you didn’t save because of a family emergency, planning on how to deal with such emergencies is important.

Your ‘whys’ are the most important things to consider before planning to set your goals to achieve this year, because ‘why’ is what drives you.

Why do you want to save money? Why do you want to forgive? If you have the answers to this ‘why’, then nothing will stop you from achieving what you have set this year.

Stamina Shorwebwenzi, a bongo flava artist currently trending with his new album Paradiso, says most people fail because they don’t start with the small goals on their lists but instead jump onto the bigger ones, which he thinks is not a good thing to do.

“I remember every time I set my goals, I would not accomplish them because I used to start with the big ones and by the time I got to the small ones, I already would have lost the motivation to continue,” shares Stamina.

This year as he started working on his new album, he only focused on the small things first, a strategy that saw him achieve his resolution this time.

Stamina says he has learnt that lack of patience is one of the reasons people don’t achieve their set goals. He says achieving anything is not as easy as many think and that it takes time and sacrifice.

“Imagine you have to sacrifice missing your favourite foods so as to lose weight or sacrifice seeing your friends because you have to make hit songs that will earn you money and more fans,” says Stamina.

Stamina cautions however, that one needs not be a slave to their goals but they should always take short breaks to relax and recharge.

Asha Cholobi, a mother of one, who lives in Ukonga, Dar es Salaam, says very few people track their progress, something she says is very important in helping one stick to their resolutions.

“Tracking your progress every year helps you know what you have missed and what you need to prioritise the next year,” says Asha.

Beatrice Materu, a sub-editor at Mwananchi Communications Limited shares that you need to be realistic when setting your goals to avoid disappointment.

She says when we usher in a new year, sometimes we set unrealistic resolutions, which we fail to keep at the end of the day.

I hope this article helps you set and stick to your resolutions for a better you in 2022. Don’t forget to enlist the help of your family and friends, because setting resolutions is not a competition, it’s all about you moving from one level to another. If you get to a point where you feel like you can’t proceed, just ask for their support.

It’s never too late to start working on your goals and New Year resolutions, because there isn’t a specific time or date to start.

While we don’t know what to expect this year, be prepared to tackle any challenges that may arise lest they interfere with your goals.

Best of luck!