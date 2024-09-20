Don’t let money or distance deter you from exploring Bagamoyo

Yes, big jets fly in from across the globe to come to Tanzania for that safari experience. For some Dar es Salaam dwellers, just the thought of being a tourist is almost laughable. Why bother touring my own country? Some would say they don’t have the time or the money.

Welcome to Bagamoyo, an ancient city approximately one hour away from Dar es Salaam with abundant public buses to take there any time of the day.

Founded in the 18th century, the remnants of the old city are one of the attractions that bring tourists to this coastal town. The antique structures have been preserved, and this piece of Tanzania’s history is a world heritage site.

Upon entering the old city, a blend of modern developments is carefully integrated with the history. In the 19th and 20th centuries, this laid-back town was a significant trading port for the Germans, the main stop for the slave and Ivory traders.

Before boarding the dhows to Zanzibar, the locals would take you to the last place the slaves would be assembled to be shipped, what they describe as their own ‘door of no return,’ drawing parallels with the Cape Coast Castle in Ghana.

Bagamoyo, translated to the Kiswahili bwaga moyo, ‘drop your heart’ resonated from the loss of hope for slaves who knew they wouldn’t see their families again.

A visit to the old fort should be on your to-do list. A guide will take you around the building, which has a very captivating history. It was built in the 1860s by Abdallah Suleiman, an Arab trader, as his residence. Later, when the Germans took over, it was turned into a garrison, electing walls around it for protection against the enemies.

Later, the English and the Tanganyika governments used it as a prison; now it serves as a tourist centre and the office of the antiquities department. The history of the building is as fascinating as the town. The fort holds many secrets and a tragic past; one of such is the love triangle, when a German colonial ruler, Carl Paters, allegedly committed suicide upon catching his wife in an intimate position with a local black man.

The misfortune adds to the mysterious tales of this old town that holds many untold histories of Tanzania.

When you get to Bagamoyo, do not be shocked when the air is filled with the aroma of fried fish. The town in the Indian Ocean is famous for its hefty fish sold at a very affordable price. The fish market is right by the shores of the Indian Ocean; prices are negotiable; it helps if your Kiswahili is fluent so they do not mistake you for a foreigner and overcharge you; if not, you must have good negotiation skills with a firm poker face.

The fish sold is fresh, having just been caught. Coconut sellers are always nearby, and it would be good to buy one and have it with your meal. And indeed, you could just choose a nearby place to sit by the white sand beach and watch the serene ocean as the sun sets.

The fish market extends to a colourful flea market, where women sell household items for a cheaper price than you would find in Dar es Salaam supermarkets. The market is alive with music playing bongo flava songs as the traders use the megaphone to attract customers and advertise their ‘reduced prices’ on items they are selling.

Beautiful tinga tinga paintings and other works of art can be found not far from the market. The unique style of painting uniquely Tanzanian comprises animal or maasai warrior paintings that are far removed from the ‘realist art.’

For lovers of dance, theatre, and all things artistic, Bagamoyo is home to the biggest art college in the country, TASUBA Culture and Arts Institute, and on many occasions, visitors are welcomed to performances regularly held there.

The rhythms and the sounds of the drums will welcome you to the dance floor; be free to unleash all your dance moves. This town is important to the history of Islam and Christianity. The Holy Ghost church built in 1872 is alleged to be the oldest church in East Africa.

Established by the first Catholic mission in East Africa, the land given to the missionaries was offered as a gift to Sultan Majid, testimony to their harmonious coexistence. Travellers are welcome to visit the Roman Catholic Museum, which was The Sisters’ House before being turned into the museum, to preserve the rich history.

Five kilometres from Bagamoyo town lie the Kaole ruins, the remnants of the Islamic mosque from as early as the 13th century; it is also believed to be the oldest mosque in mainland East Africa. To this day, entering the ruins will require you to take off your shoes, as is customary in entering any mosque.

Muslims from across the world still pray at the ruins when they visit. When you visit there, make sure to see the ‘holy water’ well, called so by the locals because even during the dry season, the well’s water remains plentiful.

The German Boma, later renamed The English Boma, after the Versailles treaty making the end of German rule on the Tanzanian mainland, is one of the oldest buildings that one should visit to truly see the transition of periods in Tanzania.

The building is a symbol of colonial rule; it was used as the administrative block for the Germans and later the English, and by Tanzania after independence, the building started deteriorating in 1997 and was later renovated and saved from total collapse and remains today as one of the attractions.

A short distance from Bagamoyo, Saadani National Park can be found, the first and only coastal national park in Tanzania. The sole national park encompassing both marine and land habitats, Most of the animals, like elephants, lions, giraffes, and more, that people drive all the way to see in the northern corridor can be found in Saadani National Park, best suited for Dar es Salaam dwellers with no time or in need of budget travel with the same safari experience.

It’s a norm to see wild animals wandering by the beach in the National Park. It is known to be one of the handful of places that breeds the endangered Green Sea Turtles.

One of the perks of visiting the place is that this is the perfect getaway from the busy Dar es Salaam city, an ideal romantic or family retreat.