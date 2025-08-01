How Catherine found purpose and adventure on Africa’s peaks

Kilimanjaro. Holding her small Seychelles flag and standing next to the Uhuru Peak sign, Catherine Rose, the lady from the land of hundreds of islands, has braved all terrains to reach 5,895 meters to stand on top of the highest peak on the entire continent of Africa.

A daunting task but not her first challenge: in June 2024, she hiked Mount Longonot in Kenya, which stands at an altitude of 2780 meters, after her friend Joanna recommended it. By then she hadn’t fallen in love with trekking adventures yet, but she was interested in venturing out into the wilderness and nature.

She wanted 2024 to end on an epic note, and she was still trying to find out what she would do as the year was coming to a close. Growing up in a tropical paradise made up of hundreds of islands scattered across the Indian Ocean, Seychelles was quiet and routine for Rose, consisting of school, home, and later in life, work, home, and occasional social outings with friends to unwind and relax.

Many fun activities were for the sea-loving people, and there were few nature trails, of which by then she hadn’t developed a passion for.

Kate knew there was much more of the world to explore beyond the seashores she woke up to.

A mundane life isn’t for her; she wanted excitement and a purposeful life, and as 2024 was fast approaching, she was getting depressed, and she didn’t want it to end without an expedition to the parts of the world unknown to her.

At 35 years old, she embarked on her first-ever mountain climb that nearly took her life; she was exposed to over seven hours of heat, dust, and high altitude. She had never heard the word ‘altitude sickness’ before, nor did she know the medication needed when it happens to you.

After an overwhelming climb, she went home and was sick for five days; she required immediate medical intervention. The memories of climbing Mt Longonot will always be bittersweet for her.

Despite the challenges of hiking, Kate still recommends it as a great way to connect with nature. She advises women who would like to try to start slowly, carry water to stay hydrated, and make sure to wear comfortable shoes. “Mental strength can only take you as far as your body allows; train both and respect both,” she advised.

It takes 7-8 days to summit Kilimanjaro, and in March 2025, Kate took on the ascent to the Uhuru peak. Her expedition was via the Marangu route, which would take her five nights and five days, hiking through the terrains.

And on March 17, at 08:15 am, she became the first Seychellois woman living in Nairobi to summit the highest mountain in Africa. “I must admit that I am extremely proud to have made it and to have been the first Setchellois woman to have done it,” she beamed.

She hopes to set an example and rekindle the passion. Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro was a beautiful experience for her; from start to finish, she enjoyed walking through the different ecological systems, from the lush rainforest to the heath and moorland to the alpine desert zone. To witness this transformation as she was ascending was remarkable, she recalls.

She got to experience sleeping in different huts at different altitudes. And also she experienced the effect of Kilimanjaro’s altitude. “Those beautiful moments during the expedition are memories that are etched on my mind,” she said. Surprisingly, she didn’t find climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to be hard. The day hikes were much more manageable, and she wasn’t affected by the rapid gain of altitude either.

The only downside was that she was affected by a chest cold, which she believes was a result of the bucket shower system. This created a challenge for her on the night of the summit push; she had to be medicated.

The trickiest bit was manoeuvring the zigzag rocky slopes as she proceeded to the summit. “You need to be good and steady on your feet to maintain your ground and not fall,” she said.

Though she had developed a cough and a congested chest, at no point did she think about giving out or turning back. “I never fold when I’m on a mission,” she added. She remained positive despite challenges, as she remained focused on her goal to summit.

She attributes her success to strong physical fitness, endurance, and strength training, as well as mental resilience to handle altitude sickness and fatigue.

Mount Kilimanjaro wasn’t the only hike she did while in Tanzania; in February 2025, she claimed Mount Longido in the Arusha region in northern Tanzania.

She got a chance to enjoy the Chemka Hot Springs in Moshi and visit the African Art Gallery and Cultural Heritage in Arusha and also tour the tourist capital.

She hopes she will get to experience a typical safari in the wilderness, get to visit the famous Ngorongoro crater, and see the Empakaai, Olmoti, and Maundi craters as well.

On top of her bucket list is seeing the breathtaking annual wildebeest migration.

For a solo traveller, she urges one to make sure all your necessary travel documents are safe and in order for it to be stress-free.

Another essential is making sure the hiking gear is in order and making sure you do thorough research before embarking on the journey. “Make sure you look at the feedback of the tour company that will be hosting you,” she urged.

Travelling has its benefits, she said. For her it is the education you get and how it broadens one’s mind.

She has learnt so much through her travels; whether by air or land, she has seen and walked through terrains and landscapes, and the amount of knowledge that she has gained is incredibly amazing, she said. Every experience is different, and appreciation differs.

She has met people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds and tasted different types of food across the world. She said one can never stop learning.

Her mental health and creativity have been boosted and fostered in many ways. She is grateful for the enriched life travel has exposed her to.

In many places she has travelled, she met local communities; the interaction with the locals is memorable and cherished.

She believes her outgoing personality makes it easy for her to blend in. Her experience with Tanzanians has always been wonderful; people are friendly, polite, and respectful, she recalls with fond memories.

Her home country is a tourist haven, but she said one has to experience other cultures, and this is important so that one is not close-minded and broadens one’s perception of other cultures and lifestyles.

Travelling also helps one get out of their comfort zone and experience new things and find relief from stress. A moment on vacation can be used as a moment of reflection, she said.

Kate is on a mission to travel the world; she also plans to travel to Patagonia in Argentina to climb some of the peaks there. Tanzania holds a special place in her heart; she hopes more people will get to visit it. She said the country has to be more aggressive in marketing its tourism and go beyond wildlife and invest more in cultural tourism.