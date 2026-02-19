How Dr Nahson’s AfyaFix leads the fight against poor nutrition

Dar es Salaam. The decision to establish AfyaFix Nutrition Health Organisation in 2023 was born of a deeply personal experience that revealed stark gaps in access to health information and practical guidance on nutrition.

It was an experience that reshaped Dr Lilian Nahson’s understanding of community health and compelled her to act.

The idea took root after she observed alarming levels of obesity and lifestyle-related illnesses among people in her community.

Many of those affected were women, adolescents, and young adults.

She also noticed that most families lacked reliable information about balanced diets, healthy lifestyles and the risks associated with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

This realisation marked the beginning of her leadership journey.

“That experience made me understand that meaningful and lasting change could only happen if women and young people were empowered with knowledge, confidence, and leadership opportunities,” Dr Nahson says.

Today, she is the founder and Executive Director of AfyaFix Nutrition Health Organisation, a youth-led initiative based in Mbeya.

The organisation is committed to improving health and nutrition outcomes through community-centred programmes. Its core mission is to empower women, youth, and children with practical knowledge, skills, and leadership capacity to take charge of their own health and well-being.

Since its establishment, AfyaFix has reached more than 1,200 beneficiaries through nutrition education, health promotion, and community outreach initiatives.

The organisation has also created employment for five staff members and continues to expand its network of volunteers and community champions.

Dr Nahson explains that she saw both an urgent need and untapped potential in her community. This combination inspired her to create a platform where people could learn, grow, and actively participate in improving their health.

“Our initiatives address nutrition, lifestyle, and non-communicable diseases. We provide education, mentorship, and skills development that enable young women and men to take leadership roles in health, nutrition, and community development,” she says.

Her responsibilities include programme design, strategic planning, partnership development, and community engagement. She draws on her training in medicine and nutrition, blending scientific knowledge with a strong passion for social empowerment.

In doing so, she transforms theory into tangible impact.

Academic qualifications

Her academic journey has been firmly anchored in health and medicine. She began with foundational studies before pursuing professional training in clinical medicine. This equipped her with a solid understanding of patient care, diagnostic processes, and healthcare systems.

Determined to deepen her expertise, she later undertook advanced training in nutrition at the University of Alabama in the US and completed leadership development programmes at Aspire Academy in 2024.

These experiences strengthened her interest in preventive healthcare, particularly in the role of nutrition in preventing non-communicable diseases.

After completing medical school, she worked as a medical intern. The experience exposed her to a wide range of clinical cases and sharpened her diagnostic and treatment skills.

More importantly, it reinforced her belief in the importance of prevention, early intervention, and patient education.

She later served as a nutritionist with World Oil and subsequently worked at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital in the Internal Medicine Department.

There, she focused on improving patients’ nutritional status as part of comprehensive treatment plans.

Her work also took her to London, where she collaborated with the British Dietetic Association as a Chief Medical Assistant.

This exposure broadened her perspective on public health, nutrition policy, and community engagement.

Her professional experiences in Mbeya closely align with the mission of AfyaFix. Although the region is among Tanzania’s leading food-producing areas, it continues to record high levels of malnutrition, particularly among children under the age of five.

This paradox underscores the complex relationship between food availability, dietary diversity, and health education.

AfyaFix seeks to address this challenge through community-based programmes that equip women, caregivers, and young people with practical knowledge and skills. “We provide education on balanced diets, infant and young child feeding practices, and the use of locally available nutritious foods. We also conduct cooking demonstrations and nutrition workshops to show families how to prepare healthy meals, even with limited resources,” she explains.

A critical component of these interventions is mentorship and continuous support for young mothers and caregivers. Through regular engagement, AfyaFix helps them understand the importance of antenatal and postnatal care, routine health check-ups, growth monitoring, and disease prevention.

“We also work closely with women leaders in the community. They help us ensure that these practices are shared widely and sustained over time. This creates a ripple effect that improves the health of children and families across Mbeya,” she says.

Age and gender

Like many young women in leadership, Dr Nahson has faced significant challenges. One of the most persistent has been scepticism from some community members and stakeholders, who sometimes question her authority because of her age and gender. Limited financial and logistical resources have also constrained the scale and speed of programme implementation.

“These challenges have tested my resilience. They have strengthened my problem-solving skills and increased my confidence,” she reflects.

She says she has learned to approach sceptics with patience and respect, to communicate clearly, and to demonstrate results through action rather than words. By building strategic partnerships, mobilising community volunteers, and mentoring young leaders, she has been able to overcome many resource constraints.

“I believe in shared leadership. By empowering women and youth to take active roles, we ensure that our work is sustainable and deeply rooted in the community,” she adds.

These experiences have reinforced her conviction that young people and women possess immense potential to drive meaningful change. She emphasises that perseverance, collaboration, and trust are essential ingredients in overcoming leadership challenges.

Integrity, inclusivity, and empowerment form the foundation of her leadership philosophy. She believes integrity is vital because it builds trust, without which no programme can succeed. Inclusivity ensures that all voices are heard and respected, fostering collective ownership of development initiatives. Empowerment, she says, is about equipping others with the skills and confidence to lead.

“Leadership is not about doing everything yourself. It is about creating opportunities for others to grow, make decisions, and create change,” she notes.

In line with this philosophy, AfyaFix runs targeted programmes to support young girls at different stages of their personal and professional journeys. For those still exploring their dreams, the organisation offers mentorship, life skills training, and workshops that help them identify their interests, set goals, and build confidence.

For girls and young women who are already in school, employment, or entrepreneurship, AfyaFix provides leadership development, career guidance, and networking opportunities. The organisation also connects them with women leaders in health, nutrition, and community development, offering role models and practical insights.

“By tailoring our programmes to both dreamers and emerging leaders, we ensure that every young girl receives the support she needs to reach her full potential,” Dr Nahson explains.

Malnutrition

She recounts the story of a young mother from rural Mbeya whose life was transformed through AfyaFix’s interventions. The woman sought help after noticing that her baby showed clear signs of malnutrition. She was anxious and uncertain about how to improve her child’s health.

Through AfyaFix, she received practical training in nutrition, healthy meal preparation, and lifestyle management. She learned how to use locally available foods to prepare balanced meals and how to monitor her child’s growth.

Recognising her dedication and potential, AfyaFix supported her application for a Community Health Worker position. With mentorship and guidance, she secured the role and now plays an active part in village health and nutrition activities.

“Today, she leads workshops, monitors child growth, and provides advice to families across her community. Her journey demonstrates how empowerment can transform individual lives and generate broader social impact,” Dr Nahson says.

Balancing scientific knowledge with cultural practices and community realities is central to her approach. She emphasises the importance of humility and respect when introducing health interventions.

“I begin by listening carefully to understand local beliefs, traditions, and daily challenges. This helps me identify practices that support good health and those that require gentle adaptation,” she explains.

By working collaboratively with community leaders and families, AfyaFix integrates scientific guidance into culturally acceptable solutions. This approach enhances acceptance, sustainability, and long-term impact.

Looking ahead, Dr Nahson envisions AfyaFix growing into a strong, community-driven organisation that transforms the way nutrition, healthy lifestyles, and non-communicable disease prevention are addressed in Tanzania. She hopes to expand its reach across multiple regions, creating a nationwide network of trained women and youth who serve as health champions.

Beyond service delivery, she wants AfyaFix to contribute to evidence-based advocacy by generating community-level insights that can inform national policies and strategies.

“Our experiences at the grassroots can offer valuable lessons for policymakers. By documenting what works, we can influence broader systems change,” she says.

Mentorship

She believes that one of the main barriers facing young women aspiring to leadership in the health sector is the limited availability of mentorship and visible female role models. When leadership spaces are dominated by men, it becomes harder for young women to imagine themselves in similar positions.

“Consistent mentorship and exposure to women leaders can strengthen confidence and ambition,” she says.

She identifies Mwele Malecela as her role model, citing her achievements in global health leadership and her commitment to improving lives. Dr Nahson also acknowledges the guidance she has received from experienced professionals in health and community development, whose support has shaped her leadership journey.

“Their mentorship has given me perspective, constructive feedback, and the confidence to navigate complex challenges,” she says.

In the Tanzanian context, she argues, mentorship is particularly critical. Many young professionals, especially women, face structural and social barriers that limit their access to networks, leadership platforms, and career opportunities.

“Outside major cities, access to professional networks and insider knowledge is often limited. Mentors help bridge this gap by offering guidance, sharing experiences, and opening doors,” she explains.

Dr Nahson’s journey reflects a broader narrative of youth-led development in Tanzania. Through AfyaFix, she is demonstrating how passion, knowledge, and community engagement can converge to address complex health challenges.

Her work underscores the transformative power of education, empowerment, and inclusive leadership. By placing women and youth at the centre of development, she is not only improving nutrition and health outcomes but also nurturing a new generation of leaders committed to social change.

As AfyaFix continues to grow, its impact extends beyond immediate beneficiaries. It is fostering a culture of health awareness, shared responsibility, and collective action. In doing so, it offers a compelling model for community-driven development in Tanzania and beyond.

For Dr Nahson, the journey is far from complete. Each community engagement, training session, and mentorship encounter strengthens her resolve to continue building bridges between knowledge and practice. Her vision remains clear: to create healthier communities where women and young people are empowered to lead, innovate, and transform lives.