Mary Joan Msonsa: Women must be at the heart of financial innovation

Dar es Salaam. Instilling in young women the conviction that leadership is attainable, ethical success is achievable, and collaboration is essential remains the guiding philosophy of Mary Joan Msonsa, Managing Director of Ideon Limited and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Jofort Intertrade Company Limited.

These principles, shaped by years of experience and personal reflection, define her leadership journey and her enduring commitment to inclusive development.

With more than 14 years of professional experience, Ms Msonsa has built a distinguished career across financial strategy, business development and digital transformation. Her work has not only strengthened institutional performance but has also generated tangible social impact.

Through her enterprises, she has created employment for more than 1,300 people, of whom 80 per cent are women and young people, contributing meaningfully to poverty reduction and economic inclusion.

“I want young women to understand that they do not need permission to lead, to innovate, or to influence policy,” she says. “They must navigate both corporate and community spaces with confidence, by building competence, emotional intelligence and cultural awareness, supported by mentorship and continuous learning.”

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Ms Msonsa is a wife and mother of three. Her career began in 2008 at the National Bank of Commerce (NBC), shortly after completing her Advanced Level studies.

She later joined Real People Microfinance as Operations Manager, where she gained hands-on experience in financial service delivery and operational management. Her passion for community development subsequently drew her to the Women Empowerment and Development Agency (WEDAC), a non-governmental organisation focused on capacity building and financial management for Maasai women in northern Tanzania. Between 2009 and 2012, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management at the Open University of Tanzania.

She later obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the same institution, completing her studies between 2017 and 2019. These academic foundations strengthened her analytical skills and expanded her leadership perspective.

Determined to make her leadership journey both deliberate and impactful, Ms Msonsa also attended several short professional courses, including training in diplomatic communication and leadership at the Institute of Directors in Tanzania (IoDT). From these experiences, she refined a leadership ethos grounded in integrity, accountability and respect for people, values she regards as non-negotiable.

“I believe results should never come at the expense of values. Transparency, fairness and leading by example are essential. Leadership is not about titles. It is about trust,” she says.

At Ideon Limited, she oversees the execution of corporate strategy, supervises daily operations, and drives revenue growth initiatives. Her leadership has been marked by a consistent emphasis on innovation and long-term planning within the financial services sector. By fostering a culture of performance, accountability and creativity, she has guided her teams to exceed operational targets while maintaining ethical discipline.

Asked why Tanzania needs women leaders who are committed to innovation and strategic planning in financial services, Ms Msonsa points to women’s unique understanding of economic realities. “Women experience economic life from households to communities. When women lead strategy and innovation, financial products become more inclusive, practical and sustainable. Without women at decision-making tables, financial systems miss critical perspectives,” she explains.

She also highlights the structural barriers that continue to limit women’s access to financial inclusion. These include lack of collateral, limited financial literacy, rigid institutional policies and persistent cultural bias. For meaningful change to occur, she argues, inst tutions must rethink their approaches.

“What must change first is mindset. Financial institutions need to design products that reflect women’s realities and invest in financial education, especially in rural and informal economies. Without this shift, inclusion will remain superficial,” she says.

At Ideon, Ms Msonsa has embedded a culture of deliberate growth and empowerment for women. Professional development, she explains, is not left to chance. The company invests in mentorship, continuous skills development and leadership exposure.

Women are entrusted with responsibility, encouraged to lead and supported as they grow. This approach, she believes, strengthens organisational resilience and drives sustainable performance.

Her entrepreneurial journey also includes the co-founding of Jofort Intertrade Company Limited in 2010. Established as a professional cleaning and environmental care enterprise, the company has grown into one of Tanzania’s leading service providers in its sector. It now employs more than 1,300 people, mostly women and youth, providing stable income and long-term economic security.

“I am proud of building and leading organisations that work both financially and socially. From transforming operations and driving digital adoption, to structuring sustainable business models for institutions serving underserved communities, the real success is impact. Changing the lives of 1,300 people by giving them opportunity is deeply fulfilling,” she says.

Under her leadership, Jofort Intertrade has received recognition as the country’s best cleaning company. It continues to enhance service standards, expand its customer base and contribute to the reduction of youth unemployment. Ms Msonsa attributes this success to clarity of vision, strong organisational systems and a servant leadership philosophy.

“My focus has always been on empowering teams, building structures that endure, and remaining connected to people on the ground. This ensures that growth is meaningful, impact is scalable, and collaboration remains sustainable,” she notes.

She encourages women to identify opportunities even in sectors that are often overlooked or underestimated. According to her, value creation frequently emerges where challenges are ignored or misunderstood.

“Women must learn to observe deeply, ask better questions and trust their insights. When you understand a problem thoroughly, value creation becomes clear. Courage and data help transform neglected spaces into thriving enterprises,” she says.

Ms Msonsa’s professional experience also extends to consultancy work. As an independent consultant for the Aga Khan Foundation East Africa, she conducted in-depth research, provided expert advisory services, and developed comprehensive project plans.

These roles strengthened her expertise in regulatory compliance, risk management, human resources, finance and strategic planning.

In addition, her contributions to community development through WEDAC in Arusha remain a defining chapter of her career. As Director of Operations, she successfully bridged financial inclusion gaps among rural women.

She facilitated financial literacy training, coordinated linkages between women’s groups and financial institutions, supported agribusiness initiatives, and promoted sustainability partnerships. These efforts reflected her enduring dedication to empowering marginalised communities and fostering inclusive development.

Her message to emerging female leaders is rooted in balance, discipline and self-awareness. She urges women to learn to delegate, establish boundaries and rest intentionally, in order to sustain effectiveness and avoid burnout.

“I value clarity over urgency and purpose over pressure. Faith, reflection and self-awareness keep me grounded. Burnout is not a badge of honour. Sustainability is,” she says.

Through her leadership, entrepreneurship and advocacy, MaryJoan Msonsa continues to demonstrate why women belong at the heart of financial innovation.