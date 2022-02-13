Men also need to be spoiled on Valentine’s Day

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Ladies, tomorrow is Valentine’s day and it’s time for you to spoil us as well; and we do love your treatment on this special day.

How about we flip the roles of men and women for one day this year? Do you think women spending money on their men this valentine would be a game changer?

We men love to be spoiled. I know there are ladies who do the cutest things for their men, but not all are willing to do that despite showing them every cent in the man’s pocket.

Gender roles don’t seem to matter anymore and women can make just as much money, if not more than what men do.

We don’t live in a world where women stay at home, watch the kids and don’t make money anymore.

We all know that men need to spend the most money for valentine’s day on flowers, chocolate, dinners and other stuff.

Advertisement

I have never received anything from my woman other than flowers and those usual kisses for which I am thankful but why do I need to come up with a new idea for valentine like a gadget that needs regular software updates?

I began to think it was just me, but I found out that men do need to be treated by their women.

One evening, on my way home, I heard guys talking about this issue with the most common complaint being that women forget that men deserve the same love and effort.

Valentine’s Day is a day that is celebrated all over the world. It is a day that involves sweet nothings whispered into the ears of lovers, cards that end with “from your dearest Valentine” and the delivery of rose bouquets and chocolate boxes.

We all like to be offered good stuff from our partner. Even we men love chocolate ladies, and we are tired of being given only lovely quotation cards. I’m not saying spend a large amount of money, just something simple.

It may be cooking something unique or offering us a night out, just something out of the ordinary.

A survey given by Men’s Health and Women’s Health asked questions like, “Who is supposed to pay for Valentine’s Day?”

A 40.3 percent vote led the poll with the answer being the guy should pay for it, 4 percent voted for the girl to pay, 24.8 percent suggested that the cost be split and 34.4 percent say whoever plans the night should pay.

Facts show that men don’t express their emotions often, since it is looked at by society as feminine.

Women are consumed with the joy and excitement that consists of them waiting for distinct, special things to take place on that day; things they have been waiting for all year.

But with treating men, women always think about watches, underwear and a pair of socks.

I believe you can do more than that ladies, it is a two way street after all, not one way.

We are not questioning how to love and spend but for a single day, breaking into your bank savings and splurging on him a little more is not a sin.

You want a vacation? Overwhelm your man and pay for it. Take him somewhere better than he would have taken you.

If what you think your man wants is something you can’t afford then that is okay, just prepare him the best meal and make love to him like it is the last day on earth.

I was given that kind of treatment once and it was like winning the lottery.

Let me turn the volume up; we are not discussing about those men who never provide. I am here advocating for the big boys who love to chill and bamba and never quit spoiling their ladies no matter how hard a time they may be facing in business or work.





Couples speak about men being spoiled

Habiba Mapesa says she usually spoils her husband to the point where her friends think she is crazy and in all her social media accounts, you will find her husband Mohammed.

“When it comes to my husband, I usually don’t care how much I spend because I know him very well. I always choose the perfect gifts for him and take him to nice locations where I handle all the bills because if he cares for me, why can’t I do the same for him?” said Habiba.

Conjesta, a business woman who makes juice explains that despite not having enough money, she usually makes sure that she puts a smile on her man’s face. It doesn’t matter if it is valentine or not.

“Every day with him is like Valentine’s so whenever I feel like I want to spoil him, I do. If your man can’t smile then what is the point of it all? A smile doesn’t have to be because of sex but go the extra mile to do nice things for him,” said Conjesta.

George, a social media influencer mentioned that for some women, a spoiled man is a big curse.

“Our wives are scared to spoil us because they always believe we will leave them or cheat on them but that is not true. All we need is to spend time together and have us some unique conversations with your partner and building something special.”

However, Seraphina said that it’s not necessary that she should celebrate Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend. “All I know is my man enjoys playing video games, so I bought something special for him,” she said.

“I usually don’t spoil that much but that doesn’t mean I love him any less. When I got the chance, I spoiled him with a PlayStation 5 for his birthday, so I am looking forward to doing more,” said Saraphina.

Production manager at DK Company (Director Kenny), Zulkheef shares important advice that women should consider when planning to spoil their men.





Make sure your Valentine’s Day gift has meaning

Before women spoil us, they need to make sure that the meaning of that gift comes from the heart and not just for the world to see.

“We need to understand each other first before spoiling someone. Take the time to know your person and that way, your gift will have the impact it should on your loved one,” said Zulkheef.

It may not be appreciated by all men, but men do need something special from their girlfriends, wives and side chicks.

Men should stop pretending like they are okay with not receiving anything on special days like Valentine’s.

Just embrace it when your woman wants to give you something.

“I know that some men do not deserve to be spoiled. Sometimes we are not worth a gift. We do put women through a lot.”

Ladies, if you do find yourself in a bind over how best to go about it, the men have spoken and here are tips that most men will appreciate if you do try:





Surprise for lunch date

If you two know each other then you know what time he takes his lunch, so take the opportunity to dress up and surprise him for lunch. Remember to wear something nice, just to remind him how good he’s got it.





Book a special place away from your usual spots

Spoil your man by having a beach weekend together doing nothing but loving on each other; quality time together that needs to be special for you two. There are some places which don’t cost a lot of money so keep a look out for such places.

Take your man to a national park which both of you have never been before or a historical site of his culture and have fun together.





Cook his favourite meal

Don’t order food on this day because you can do it on your own. By now, you probably know him a little better and you know what he likes to eat so bring out your culinary skills and cook him a meal he will not be forgetting any time soon.

If you don’t know to cook or are not very sure of your kitchen skills, just take your time on YouTube to learn simple recipes, but try it on your besties before you ruin the valentine mood if the food is a flop.

“We are proud when our women know how to cook. Imagine hosting a night with friends and the aromas coming out of the kitchen are heavenly,” says Badru.





Special bottle of liquor (for those who drink)

I know some of you hate it when your man comes home late because he was at the bar drinking. However, find his favourite and surprise him with it.

Allen, 30, says that he is lucky to have wife that understands him so much that she usually surprises him with a bottle of fancy wine whenever she feels like it.





Watches and jewellery

We do love watches and bracelets because like any other accessory, they serve to accentuate our image. You can surprise your man with jewellery and he will always have you in his mind.

Imagine someone wearing something you bought; how does it make you feel? That’s the kind of feeling we have when we see you wearing those beautiful dresses that we buy for you.

Chichi, a 26-year-old college student explains that she is willing to spend her money to see her man wearing nice accessories.

I understand ladies, buying gifts for a man can be very hard but with the right mentality and effort, you will find something he will appreciate.