Why Tanzanian young men are ditching stigma for healthy skin

Once considered the preserve of women, skincare is increasingly being embraced by young men, particularly those from Generation Z, as an essential part of personal hygiene and self-care.

In a shift that reflects broader changes in attitudes towards grooming and masculinity, young Tanzanian men are challenging outdated stereotypes and adopting routines once dismissed as “feminine.”

“Healthy skin is basic hygiene just like brushing your teeth or changing your socks,” said a businessman based in Tabata, Dar es Salaam, Jumanne Isiah.

“Let’s be real. With all the dust, sun, vehicle exhaust, stress and sweat, your skin is constantly under attack.”

Mr Isiah dismissed the perception that skincare is about vanity.

“It’s about health, confidence, and respect. Taking care of your skin doesn’t make you less of a man. But neglecting it? That could cost you your shine, your charm and maybe even your next date.”

For Joseph Samwel, a bank teller based in Dar es Salaam the motivation to start using skincare products came from his partner.

“My girlfriend once told me I looked like a tired coconut,” he said, laughing.

“At first, I was worried people would mock me. But then my colleagues started asking me what I was using. That’s when I realised it was worth it.”

Despite lingering stigma, the new generation of men is beginning to shift the conversation.

A University of Dar es Salaam student, Brian Lucas, said he keeps his routine discreet.

“I like looking clean, but I don’t make a big deal out of it. You don’t want to be that guy carrying toner in his backpack,” he joked.

Others see skincare as part of overall discipline and self-presentation.

A graphic designer, Daniel Sebastian, said, “You can’t create beautiful designs and walk around with damaged skin. Real strength is also about how you present yourself.”

A businesswoman from Sinza, Lucy Jackson, said skincare has nothing to do with gender.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman everyone’s skin collects dirt, oil and sun damage,” she said.

“If a man can take care of his car, his sneakers, and his beard, then he can certainly take care of his skin. Being a man doesn’t mean being dusty. It means showing up well and taking care of yourself.”

Medical professionals agree. Dr Magnus Msango, a general practitioner, stressed that men need skincare just as much as women.

“Skincare isn’t about looking pretty. It’s about protection and prevention,” he said.

“For women, skincare is widely accepted. For men, there’s still a misconception that it’s unmanly. That needs to change.”

He added that healthy skin supports physical confidence and is an important part of overall well-being.

“A balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, along with limited sugar and processed foods, helps keep the skin healthy,” he said.

“Hydration is also key as drinking plenty of water keeps the skin moisturised from within.”

As more men recognise the value of skincare, the conversation is gradually shifting from appearance to wellness.

For Generation Z, clear skin is no longer about vanity.