CANDID TALK: From turtlenecks to tiny shorts: Is this what success looks like?

Once upon a time, not long ago, a soft-spoken young woman entered the music industry with a voice like honey and an image as sweet as Sunday school.

She wore long dresses. She smiled politely. Her music was tender and emotional. Her knees? Absolutely nowhere in sight. Covered like the future of the nation.

Then came the transformation.

A few chart-toppers, sponsorship deals, music videos, and social media followers later, and suddenly… the knees came out. The thighs followed.

Crop tops became regulars, and somewhere along the way, the belly button signed a contract to appear in every music video. Publicly.

Of course, fans noticed. Comments poured in like, “She used to be so humble.”

Translation: “We miss when she dressed like she was cold all the time.”

Which brings me to the real question: is revealing more skin part of the unofficial artiste starter pack for women?

Is it a glow-up, a rebrand, or simply a silent expectation of fame?

Let’s not pretend we don’t know the game. Talent is amazing, crucial even, but in this industry, talent plus image equals visibility.

And for women, that “image” often comes with a very specific look: sexy, confident, and a little bit naked.

If you’re too covered, they call you boring. Too revealing? You’ve “changed”.

You’re doing too much. Somewhere between modesty and mini shorts lies a tightrope every female artiste is expected to walk…usually in heels.

But let’s pause here. Because this is not a “shame the outfit” kind of column.

The truth is, some women feel most powerful when they show skin.

Others feel best in headwraps and oversized coats. The important thing is choice. Agency.

The ability to decide what to wear, not based on pressure, but based on personality.

Mavazi, clothing, is more than fashion. It’s identity. It’s rebellion. It’s branding.

And sometimes, yes—it’s survival. Especially in an industry that loves a woman with talent… but loves her even more if she looks good in latex.

So before we rush to type “umeharibika” under someone’s picture just because her outfit doesn’t match her debut album era, let’s pause.

Maybe she’s growing. Maybe she’s experimenting. Maybe she just likes the way her legs look in shorts.

And even if it is a marketing strategy… so what? Men rebrand all the time.

Grow beards, wear chains, and ditch suits for vests. No one calls it a moral collapse.

At the end of the day, whether a woman sings in a turtleneck or a thong, it’s not the outfit that defines her art.

It’s the voice, the story, and the stage presence.